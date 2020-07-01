Constellation On Pace for Highest Close Since February After 1Q Earnings Report -- Data Talk

Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A (STZ) is currently at $187.77, up $12.82 or 7.33%
-- Would be highest close since Feb. 26, 2020, when it closed at $190.97
-- On pace for largest percent increase since April 6, 2020, when it rose 7.63%
-- Earlier Wednesday, Constellation said first-quarter adjusted earnings were $2.30 a share. According to FactSet, the analyst consensus for that metric was $1.99 a share
-- The company said it has acquired Empathy Wines, a direct-to-consumer wine company co-founded by media personality Gary Vaynerchuk, for an undisclosed amount
-- Currently up four of the past five days
-- Currently up three consecutive days; up 11.11% over this period
-- Best three day stretch since the three days ending April 9, 2020, when it rose 16.86%
-- Down 1.04% year-to-date
-- Down 19.83% from its all-time closing high of $234.22 on April 27, 2018
-- Down 6.07% from 52 weeks ago (July 3, 2019), when it closed at $199.90
-- Down 10.66% from its 52 week closing high of $210.18 on Sept. 4, 2019
-- Up 77.75% from its 52 week closing low of $105.64 on March 23, 2020
-- Traded as high as $189.92; highest intraday level since Feb. 26, 2020, when it hit $197.66
-- Up 8.56% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since April 8, 2020, when it rose as much as 9.5%
-- Second best performer in the S&P 500 today
All data as of 11:55:09 AM
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet