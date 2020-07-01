Log in
CONSTELLATION BRANDS, INC.

CONSTELLATION BRANDS, INC.

(STZ)
Constellation On Pace for Highest Close Since February After 1Q Earnings Report -- Data Talk

07/01/2020 | 12:25pm EDT

Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A (STZ) is currently at $187.77, up $12.82 or 7.33%

-- Would be highest close since Feb. 26, 2020, when it closed at $190.97

-- On pace for largest percent increase since April 6, 2020, when it rose 7.63%

-- Earlier Wednesday, Constellation said first-quarter adjusted earnings were $2.30 a share. According to FactSet, the analyst consensus for that metric was $1.99 a share

-- The company said it has acquired Empathy Wines, a direct-to-consumer wine company co-founded by media personality Gary Vaynerchuk, for an undisclosed amount

-- Currently up four of the past five days

-- Currently up three consecutive days; up 11.11% over this period

-- Best three day stretch since the three days ending April 9, 2020, when it rose 16.86%

-- Down 1.04% year-to-date

-- Down 19.83% from its all-time closing high of $234.22 on April 27, 2018

-- Down 6.07% from 52 weeks ago (July 3, 2019), when it closed at $199.90

-- Down 10.66% from its 52 week closing high of $210.18 on Sept. 4, 2019

-- Up 77.75% from its 52 week closing low of $105.64 on March 23, 2020

-- Traded as high as $189.92; highest intraday level since Feb. 26, 2020, when it hit $197.66

-- Up 8.56% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since April 8, 2020, when it rose as much as 9.5%

-- Second best performer in the S&P 500 today

All data as of 11:55:09 AM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

ChangeLast1st jan.
CONSTELLATION BRANDS, INC. 6.95% 187.015 Delayed Quote.-7.80%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.02% 25830.34 Delayed Quote.-10.31%
NASDAQ 100 0.95% 10254.748536 Delayed Quote.16.30%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.76% 10135.379433 Delayed Quote.12.11%
S&P 500 0.44% 3114.96 Delayed Quote.-4.04%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 7 809 M - -
Net income 2021 1 422 M - -
Net Debt 2021 10 235 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 24,4x
Yield 2021 1,75%
Capitalization 33 313 M 33 313 M -
EV / Sales 2020
EV / Sales 2021 5,58x
Nbr of Employees 9 000
Free-Float 63,9%
Technical analysis trends CONSTELLATION BRANDS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 190,14 $
Last Close Price 174,95 $
Spread / Highest target 28,0%
Spread / Average Target 8,68%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William A. Newlands President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert S. Sands Executive Chairman
Garth Hankinson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Lee Tussing Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Richard E. Sands Executive Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CONSTELLATION BRANDS, INC.-7.80%33 313
TREASURY WINE ESTATES LIMITED-35.47%5 207
VIÑA CONCHA Y TORO S.A.-9.74%1 162
C&C GROUP PLC-43.42%879
DELEGAT GROUP LIMITED6.64%839
LAURENT-PERRIER-11.90%513
