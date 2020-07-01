Constellation On Pace for Highest Close Since February After 1Q Earnings Report -- Data Talk

Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A (STZ) is currently at $187.77, up $12.82 or 7.33%

-- Would be highest close since Feb. 26, 2020, when it closed at $190.97

-- On pace for largest percent increase since April 6, 2020, when it rose 7.63%

-- Earlier Wednesday, Constellation said first-quarter adjusted earnings were $2.30 a share. According to FactSet, the analyst consensus for that metric was $1.99 a share

-- The company said it has acquired Empathy Wines, a direct-to-consumer wine company co-founded by media personality Gary Vaynerchuk, for an undisclosed amount

-- Currently up four of the past five days

-- Currently up three consecutive days; up 11.11% over this period

-- Best three day stretch since the three days ending April 9, 2020, when it rose 16.86%

-- Down 1.04% year-to-date

-- Down 19.83% from its all-time closing high of $234.22 on April 27, 2018

-- Down 6.07% from 52 weeks ago (July 3, 2019), when it closed at $199.90

-- Down 10.66% from its 52 week closing high of $210.18 on Sept. 4, 2019

-- Up 77.75% from its 52 week closing low of $105.64 on March 23, 2020

-- Traded as high as $189.92; highest intraday level since Feb. 26, 2020, when it hit $197.66

-- Up 8.56% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since April 8, 2020, when it rose as much as 9.5%

-- Second best performer in the S&P 500 today

All data as of 11:55:09 AM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet