Constellation Pharmaceuticals to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

02/22/2019 | 01:25pm EST

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: CNST), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company using its expertise in epigenetics to discover and develop novel therapeutics, today announced that Jigar Raythatha, CEO, will present at the SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference in New York at 9:00 AM EST on Friday, March 1, and at the Cowen and Company Health Care Conference in Boston at 11:20 AM EDT on Monday, March 11.  Live audio webcasts of these presentations and archives for replay will be available on the Investor Relations section of Constellation’s website at http://ir.constellationpharma.com/events-and-presentations/events.  The audio webcast replays will be available for 90 days following the live presentation.

About Constellation Pharmaceuticals

Constellation Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics that selectively modulate gene expression to address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancer.  The Company has a deep understanding of how epigenetic and chromatin modifications in cancer cells and in the tumor and immune microenvironment play a fundamental role in driving disease progression and drug resistance. Constellation is driving development of the BET inhibitor CPI-0610 for the treatment of myelofibrosis as well as the EZH2 inhibitors CPI-1205 and CPI-0209 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer and other cancers.  The Company is also applying its broad research and development capabilities to explore other novel targets that directly and indirectly impact gene expression to fuel a sustainable pipeline of innovative small-molecule product candidates.    

Contact

Ronald Aldridge
Investor Relations
Constellation Pharmaceuticals
+1 617-714-0539
ron.aldridge@constellationpharma.com

Lauren Arnold
Media Relations
MacDougall Biomedical Communications
+1 781-235-3060
larnold@macbiocom.com

 

CPI Logo-Color.png


© GlobeNewswire 2019
