Constellium : Voting Results from Constellium's 2019 Annual General Meeting

AMSTERDAM, The Netherlands, June 28, 2019 -- Constellium N.V. (NYSE: CSTM) ("Constellium" or the "Company") announced that its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders for 2019 was held yesterday. All proposed agenda items have been adopted



The General Meeting resolved inter alia to i) to re-appoint all Non-Executive Board Members and ii) to convert the Company into a European public limited-liability company (societas Europea), which will now be Constellium SE.

About Constellium

Constellium (NYSE: CSTM) is a global sector leader that develops innovative, value added aluminium products for a broad scope of markets and applications, including automotive, aerospace and packaging. Constellium generated €5.7 billion of revenue in 2018.



