Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Constellium    CSTM   NL0010489522

CONSTELLIUM

(CSTM)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Constellium : Voting Results from Constellium's 2019 Annual General Meeting

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/28/2019 | 04:01am EDT

AMSTERDAM, The Netherlands, June 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellium N.V. (NYSE: CSTM) (“Constellium” or the “Company”) announced that its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders for 2019 was held yesterday. All proposed agenda items have been adopted and the voting results will be published on our website (https://www.constellium.com/about-constellium/governance).

The General Meeting resolved inter alia to i) to re-appoint all Non-Executive Board Members and ii) to convert the Company into a European public limited-liability company (societas Europea), which will now be Constellium SE.

About Constellium

Constellium (NYSE: CSTM) is a global sector leader that develops innovative, value added aluminium products for a broad scope of markets and applications, including automotive, aerospace and packaging. Constellium generated €5.7 billion of revenue in 2018.

www.constellium.com

Ryan Wentling – Investor Relations
Phone: +1 443 988 0600
Investor-relations@constellium.com 
 
Delphine Dahan-Kocher – Communications, NA 
Phone: +1 (443) 420 7860 
delphine.dahan-kocher@constellium.com   
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CONSTELLIUM
04:01aCONSTELLIUM : Voting Results from Constellium's 2019 Annual General Meeting
GL
06/25CONSTELLIUM : listed as one of the top 100 global automotive suppliers by Automo..
PU
06/18CONSTELLIUM : The International Labor Organization (ILO) celebrates its 100-year..
PU
06/17CONSTELLIUM : receives Groupe PSA Supplier Award in the “Corporate Social ..
GL
06/14CONSTELLIUM : to Demonstrate benefits of Aluminium in aerospace at the Paris Air..
PU
06/14CONSTELLIUM : Born to Recycle receives gold trophy at 2019 Deauville Green Award..
PU
06/04CONSTELLIUM : highlights benefits of aluminium with Augmented Reality at the Aut..
PU
06/01CROWDREVIEWS PARTNERED WITH REED EXH : Lightweight Materials to Break EV Mileage..
AQ
05/30CONSTELLIUM : posts Annual General Meeting Materials
GL
05/30Constellium posts Annual General Meeting Materials
GL
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 6 069 M
EBIT 2019 320 M
Net income 2019 126 M
Debt 2019 2 200 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 9,92
P/E ratio 2020 6,95
EV / Sales 2019 0,56x
EV / Sales 2020 0,52x
Capitalization 1 220 M
Chart CONSTELLIUM
Duration : Period :
Constellium Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CONSTELLIUM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 12,4 €
Spread / Average Target 38%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jean-Marc Germain Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Richard B. Evans Chairman
Peter R. Matt Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Vittorio Rossetti Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Jack Clark Chief Technical Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CONSTELLIUM45.92%1 387
ARCONIC50.59%11 166
ALUMINUM CORPORATION OF CHINA LIMITED11.55%8 922
NORSK HYDRO ASA-23.92%7 192
HINDALCO INDUSTRIES-7.89%6 707
UNITED COMPANY RUSAL PLC23.28%6 304
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About