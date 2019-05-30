Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Constellium    CSTM   NL0010489522

CONSTELLIUM

(CSTM)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 05/30 04:00:00 pm
8.715 USD   -0.85%
05:41pCONSTELLIUM : posts Annual General Meeting Materials
GL
05:41pConstellium posts Annual General Meeting Materials
GL
05/23CONSTELLIUM : hosts special event at its plant in Zilina, Slovakia
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Constellium posts Annual General Meeting Materials

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/30/2019 | 05:41pm EDT

AMSTERDAM, the Netherlands, May 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellium N.V. (NYSE: CSTM) (the “Company”) today announced that the invitation and other documents for the Company’s Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on June 27, 2019, at 17:00 CET (11:00 AM EDT) at the offices of Stibbe, Beethovenplein 10, 1077 WM Amsterdam, the Netherlands, will be posted on its website (www.constellium.com) and are available free of charge at the offices, attention Corporate Secretary.

About Constellium

Constellium (NYSE: CSTM) is a global sector leader that develops innovative, value added aluminium products for a broad scope of markets and applications, including automotive, aerospace and packaging. Constellium generated €5.7 billion of revenue in 2018.

www.constellium.com

Delphine Dahan-Kocher – Communications, NA
Phone: +1 (443) 420 7860
delphine.dahan-kocher@constellium.com

Ryan Wentling – Investor Relations
Phone: +1 (443) 988 0600
Investor-relations@constellium.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CONSTELLIUM
05:41pConstellium posts Annual General Meeting Materials
GL
05:41pCONSTELLIUM : posts Annual General Meeting Materials
GL
05/23CONSTELLIUM : hosts special event at its plant in Zilina, Slovakia
PU
05/22CONSTELLIUM : supplies Groupe PSA with aluminium Auto Body Sheet and Crash Manag..
AQ
05/21CONSTELLIUM : supplies Groupe PSA with aluminium Auto Body Sheet and Crash Manag..
GL
04/24CONSTELLIUM : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04/24CONSTELLIUM : Reports First Quarter 2019 Results
GL
04/09CONSTELLIUM : to Report First Quarter 2019 Results on April 24, 2019
GL
04/05CONSTELLIUM : to Supply Airware Aluminium Solutions to Blue Origin
AQ
04/04CONSTELLIUM : to Supply Airware® Aluminium Solutions to Blue Origin
GL
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 6 067 M
EBIT 2019 320 M
Net income 2019 127 M
Debt 2019 2 200 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 8,70
P/E ratio 2020 6,20
EV / Sales 2019 0,54x
EV / Sales 2020 0,49x
Capitalization 1 074 M
Chart CONSTELLIUM
Duration : Period :
Constellium Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CONSTELLIUM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 12,4 €
Spread / Average Target 57%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jean-Marc Germain Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Richard B. Evans Chairman
Peter R. Matt Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Vittorio Rossetti Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Jack Clark Chief Technical Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CONSTELLIUM25.75%1 196
ARCONIC30.66%9 883
ALUMINUM CORPORATION OF CHINA LIMITED15.77%9 187
NORSK HYDRO ASA-20.79%7 352
HINDALCO INDUSTRIES-11.89%6 401
CHINA HONGQIAO GROUP LTD25.73%6 105
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About