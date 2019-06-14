Constellium to Demonstrate benefits of Aluminium in aerospace at the Paris Airshow - June 17th-21th.

Constellium will exhibit several of its advanced aluminium solutions for aerospace and space at the Paris Airshow (Chalet B47) in Paris, on June 17th - 21st, 2019. Aluminium is a material of choice for aerostructure and space launcher manufacturers to reduce weight and help to achieve leaner and more efficient supply chain.

For additional information or to register for this event, visit https://www.siae.fr/en/