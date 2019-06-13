Log in
CONSTI : Corporate Social Responsibility Report 2018 published
PU
04/26TITLE : Consti Group Plc Interim Report for January – March 2019
PU
04/26TITLE : Changes in Consti Group's Management Team
PU
Consti : Corporate Social Responsibility Report 2018 published

06/13/2019 | 06:19am EDT

Consti Group Plc's Corporate Social Responsibility Report 2018 published

Consti Group Plc's Corporate Social Responsibility Report 2018 has been published both in Finnish and English on the company's website at www.consti.fi. The report is available in the same format also as an attachment to this release.

Consti's Corporate Social Responsibility Report 2018 presents the progress made in sustainability topics that are most important to Consti's stakeholders and business, outlining also actions for previous year.

CONSTI GROUP PLC

Further information:
Esa Korkeela, CEO, Consti Group Plc, Tel. +358 40 730 8568
Joni Sorsanen, CFO, Consti Group Plc, Tel. +358 50 443 3045

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.
Major media
www.consti.fi

Consti is a leading Finnish company concentrating on renovation and technical services. Consti offers comprehensive renovation and building technology services to housing companies, corporations, investors and the public sector in Finland's growth centres. Company has four business areas: Housing Companies, Corporations, Public Sector and Building Technology. In 2018, Consti Group's net sales amounted to 316 million euro. It employs over 1000 professionals in renovation construction and building technology.

Consti Group Plc is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. The trading code is CONSTI. www.consti.fi

Disclaimer

Consti Group plc published this content on 13 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 June 2019 10:18:02 UTC
Income Statement Evolution
