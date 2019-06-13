Consti : Corporate Social Responsibility Report 2018 published

Consti Group Plc's Corporate Social Responsibility Report 2018 published

Consti Group Plc's Corporate Social Responsibility Report 2018 has been published both in Finnish and English on the company's website at www.consti.fi. The report is available in the same format also as an attachment to this release.

Consti's Corporate Social Responsibility Report 2018 presents the progress made in sustainability topics that are most important to Consti's stakeholders and business, outlining also actions for previous year.

CONSTI GROUP PLC

Further information:

Esa Korkeela, CEO, Consti Group Plc, Tel. +358 40 730 8568

Joni Sorsanen, CFO, Consti Group Plc, Tel. +358 50 443 3045

www.consti.fi

Consti is a leading Finnish company concentrating on renovation and technical services. Consti offers comprehensive renovation and building technology services to housing companies, corporations, investors and the public sector in Finland's growth centres. Company has four business areas: Housing Companies, Corporations, Public Sector and Building Technology. In 2018, Consti Group's net sales amounted to 316 million euro. It employs over 1000 professionals in renovation construction and building technology.

Consti Group Plc is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. The trading code is CONSTI. www.consti.fi