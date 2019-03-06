Log in
Title: Consti Group Plc publishes historical financial information for new business areas

03/06/2019 | 05:07am EST

CONSTI GROUP PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 6 MARCH 2019, at 11.45 a.m.

Consti Group Plc publishes historical financial information for new business areas

Consti Group Plc announced on 7 February 2019 that the company's organisational structure and business areas are to be renewed. As of 18 February 2019, Consti's business consists of four operating segments:

  1. Renovation services for housing companies ('Housing Companies')
  2. Renovation services for corporations and investors ('Corporations')
  3. Renovation services for the public sector ('Public Sector')
  4. Building technology installations and maintenance ('Building Technology')

Due to the Consti Group's management structure, the nature of its operations and the similarity of the operating segments, the operating segments are combined into a single reporting segment in accordance with IFRS 8.

The financial statements for 2018 have been compiled according to the previous business area structure. The new business area reporting will be implemented in the first interim report to be published on 26 April 2019.

The below table presents the quarterly net sales information for 2018 in accordance with the new business area structure. The information presented are unaudited.

NET SALES BY BUSINESS AREA 2018
EUR thousand 1-3/ 4-6/ 7-9/ 10-12/ 1-12/
Housing Companies 17 854 25 110 28 941 32 426 104 331
Corporations 25 988 33 149 33 178 41 977 134 292
Public Sector 3 008 3 822 4 033 7 152 18 016
Building Technology 17 877 20 147 16 788 20 362 75 174
Eliminations -2 459 -4 454 -3 998 -5 139 -16 050
Consti Group 62 267 77 773 78 942 96 779 315 762

In the future, Consti will report both order backlog and order intake as Group level information.

CONSTI GROUP PLC

Further information:
Esa Korkeela, CEO, Consti Group Plc, Tel. +358 40 730 8568
Joni Sorsanen, CFO, Consti Group Plc, Tel. +358 50 443 3045

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.
Major media
www.consti.fi

Consti is a leading Finnish company concentrating on renovation and technical services. Consti offers comprehensive building technology, pipeline renovation, renovation contracting, façade renovation and other demanding construction and maintenance services for residential and commercial buildings. In 2018, Consti Group's net sales amounted to 316 million euro. It employs over 1000 professionals in renovation construction and building technology.

Consti Group Plc is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. The trading code is CONSTI. www.consti.fi

Disclaimer

Consti Group plc published this content on 06 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 March 2019 10:06:08 UTC
