Title: Consti Group Plc publishes historical financial information for new business areas

Consti Group Plc publishes historical financial information for new business areas

Consti Group Plc announced on 7 February 2019 that the company's organisational structure and business areas are to be renewed. As of 18 February 2019, Consti's business consists of four operating segments:

Renovation services for housing companies ('Housing Companies') Renovation services for corporations and investors ('Corporations') Renovation services for the public sector ('Public Sector') Building technology installations and maintenance ('Building Technology')

Due to the Consti Group's management structure, the nature of its operations and the similarity of the operating segments, the operating segments are combined into a single reporting segment in accordance with IFRS 8.

The financial statements for 2018 have been compiled according to the previous business area structure. The new business area reporting will be implemented in the first interim report to be published on 26 April 2019.

The below table presents the quarterly net sales information for 2018 in accordance with the new business area structure. The information presented are unaudited.

NET SALES BY BUSINESS AREA 2018 EUR thousand 1-3/ 4-6/ 7-9/ 10-12/ 1-12/ Housing Companies 17 854 25 110 28 941 32 426 104 331 Corporations 25 988 33 149 33 178 41 977 134 292 Public Sector 3 008 3 822 4 033 7 152 18 016 Building Technology 17 877 20 147 16 788 20 362 75 174 Eliminations -2 459 -4 454 -3 998 -5 139 -16 050 Consti Group 62 267 77 773 78 942 96 779 315 762

In the future, Consti will report both order backlog and order intake as Group level information.

Consti is a leading Finnish company concentrating on renovation and technical services. Consti offers comprehensive building technology, pipeline renovation, renovation contracting, façade renovation and other demanding construction and maintenance services for residential and commercial buildings. In 2018, Consti Group's net sales amounted to 316 million euro. It employs over 1000 professionals in renovation construction and building technology.