Title: Consti Group Plc's Financial Statements Bulletin for January-December 2018 to be published on 7 February 2019 at 8:30 a.m.

CONSTI GROUP PLC (CONSTI)
Consti Group Plc's Financial Statements Bulletin for January-December 2018 to be published on 7 February 2019 at 8:30 a.m.

01/24/2019 | 07:14am EST

CONSTI GROUP PLC INVESTOR NEWS 24 JANUARY 2019, at 1.00 p.m.

Consti Group Plc's Financial Statements Bulletin for January-December 2018 to be published on 7 February 2019 at 8:30 a.m.

Consti Group Plc's Financial Statements Bulletin for January-December 2018 will be published on Thursday 7 February 2019 at 8:30 a.m. Finnish time (EET). The report will be available on the company's website at www.consti.fi after publishing.

A briefing for analysts, portfolio managers and media will take place on the same day, 7 February 2019, at 10:00 a.m. (EET) at conference room Video Wall of Glo Hotel Kluuvi, address Kluuvinkatu 4, Helsinki. The briefing will be hosted by CEO Esa Korkeela and CFO Joni Sorsanen.

The presentation material will be published on the company's website after the conference.

Participants are kindly requested to register by email to IR@consti.fi.

CONSTI GROUP PLC

Further information:
Esa Korkeela, CEO, Consti Group Plc, Tel. +358 40 730 8568
Joni Sorsanen, CFO, Consti Group Plc, Tel. +358 50 443 3045

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.
Major media
www.consti.fi

Consti is a leading Finnish company concentrating on renovation and technical services. Consti offers comprehensive building technology, pipeline renovation, renovation contracting, façade renovation and other demanding construction and maintenance services for residential and commercial buildings. In 2017, Consti Group's net sales amounted to 300 million euro. It employs over 1000 professionals in renovation construction and building technology.

Consti Group Plc is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. The trading code is CONSTI. www.consti.fi

Disclaimer

Consti Group plc published this content on 24 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 January 2019 12:13:00 UTC
