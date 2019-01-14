Title: Profit warning: Consti Group Plc lowers its guidance for 2018

Log in
Profit warning: Consti Group Plc lowers its guidance for 2018

01/14/2019 | 03:19am EST

CONSTI GROUP PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 14 JANUARY 2019, at 10.00 a.m.

Profit warning: Consti Group Plc lowers its guidance for 2018

Consti Group Plc lowers its guidance for 2018. The company estimates that its operating result for 2018 will be negative and decline compared to 2017. In 2017, Consti Group's net sales for January-December amounted to EUR 300.2 million and operating result for January-December was EUR -0.4 million.

Consti Group's result for October-December 2018 will be negative due to weaker than expected profitability in the housing repair unit included in the Building Facades business area. The operating result is impaired by higher than expected costs of a building purpose modification project related to a high-value property. The project has started in early 2017 and it will be finalised during the first half of 2019.

New guidance:
The Company estimates that its operating result for 2018 will decline compared to 2017.

Previous guidance:
The Company estimates that its operating result for 2018 will grow compared to 2017.

Consti Group Plc's Financial Statements Bulletin for January-December 2018 will be published on Thursday 7 February 2019 at 8:30 a.m. Finnish time (EET).

CONSTI GROUP PLC

Further information:
Esa Korkeela, CEO, Consti Group Plc, Tel. +358 40 730 8568
Joni Sorsanen, CFO, Consti Group Plc, Tel. +358 50 443 3045

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Major Media
www.consti.fi

Consti is a leading Finnish company concentrating on renovation and technical services. Consti offers comprehensive building technology, pipeline renovation, renovation contracting, façade renovation and other demanding construction and maintenance services for residential and commercial buildings. In 2017, Consti Group's net sales amounted to 300 million euro. It employs over 1000 professionals in renovation construction and building technology.

Consti Group Plc is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. The trading code is CONSTI. www.consti.fi

Disclaimer

Consti Group plc published this content on 14 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 January 2019 08:18:04 UTC
