Title: Profit warning: Consti Group's operating result for July-September 2018 negative

CONSTI GROUP PLC (CONSTI)
Profit warning: Consti Group's operating result for July-September 2018 negative

10/17/2018 | 11:18am CEST

CONSTI GROUP PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 17 OCTOBER 2018, at 12.05 p.m.

Profit warning: Consti Group's operating result for July-September 2018 negative

Consti Group's operating result for July-September 2018 will be negative due to weaker profitability than expected in project deliveries of technical installations business included in Technical Building Services business area and housing repair business included in Building Facades business area.

Consti Group's preliminary net sales for July-September 2018 amounts to EUR 78.9 million and preliminary operating result for July-September 2018 is EUR -1.4 million. In 2017, Consti Group's net sales for July-September amounted to EUR 77.8 million and operating result for July-September was EUR -0.8 million.

The Group's guidance for 2018 remains unchanged. The guidance is: The company estimates that its operating result for 2018 will grow compared to 2017.

Consti Group Plc's Interim Report for January-September 2018 will be published on Friday 26 October 2018 at 8:30 a.m. Finnish time (EET).

CONSTI GROUP PLC

Further information:
Esa Korkeela, CEO, Consti Group Plc, Tel. +358 40 730 8568
Joni Sorsanen, CFO, Consti Group Plc, Tel. +358 50 443 3045

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Major Media
www.consti.fi

Consti is a leading Finnish company concentrating on renovation and technical services. Consti offers comprehensive building technology, pipeline renovation, renovation contracting, façade renovation and other demanding construction and maintenance services for residential and commercial buildings. In 2017, Consti Group's net sales amounted to 300 million euro. It employs over 1000 professionals in renovation construction and building technology.

Consti Group Plc is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. The trading code is CONSTI. www.consti.fi

Disclaimer

Consti Group plc published this content on 17 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 October 2018 09:17:03 UTC
