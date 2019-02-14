Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Madrid  >  Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarril    CAF   ES0121975009

CONSTRUCCIONES Y AUXILIAR DE FERROCARRIL

(CAF)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarril : CAF Consortium Gets 15-Year Australia Train Contract

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/14/2019 | 03:07am EST

By Nathan Allen

Construcciones & Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles SA (CAF.MC) said Thursday that its Momentum Trains Consortium has signed a 15-year contract to supply and maintain a regional train fleet for the Australian state of New South Wales.

CAF said its share of the contract exceeds 500 million euros ($565.2 million) and comprises the supply of 29 diesel-electric trains, two simulators and the construction of a maintenance facility.

The first trains should enter operations in 2022, CAF said.

Momentum Trains also includes the DIF Infrastructure fund and CIMIC Group Pacific Partnerships subsidiary.

Write to Nathan Allen at nathan.allen@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CIMIC GROUP LTD -0.16% 48.77 End-of-day quote.12.53%
CONSTRUCCIONES Y AUXILIAR DE FERROCARRIL 0.86% 41.15 End-of-day quote.13.67%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CONSTRUCCIONES Y AUXILIAR
03:07aCONSTRUCCIONES Y AUXILIAR DE FERROCA : CAF Consortium Gets 15-Year Australia Tra..
DJ
01/14CONSTRUCCIONES Y AUXILIAR DE FERROCA : Ratp and île-de-france mobilités award ca..
PU
2018CONSTRUCCIONES Y AUXILIAR DE FERROCA : Caf consortium secures parramatta light r..
PU
2018CONSTRUCCIONES Y AUXILIAR DE FERROCA : Also CAF appeals result of tender to supp..
AQ
2018CONSTRUCCIONES Y AUXILIAR DE FERROCA : Leadmind will be presented in the rolling..
PU
2018CONSTRUCCIONES Y AUXILIAR DE FERROCA : Caf power & automation awarded 50m contr..
PU
2018CONSTRUCCIONES Y AUXILIAR DE FERROCA : Poland joins Spanish owner CAF at wheel o..
RE
2018CONSTRUCCIONES Y AUXILIAR DE FERROCA : half-yearly earnings release
2018CONSTRUCCIONES Y AUXILIAR DE FERROCA : Visit caf at innotans (hall 4.2, stand 10..
PU
2018CONSTRUCCIONES Y AUXILIAR DE FERROCA : Caf secures shareholding in the company o..
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 1 964 M
EBIT 2018 151 M
Net income 2018 47,8 M
Debt 2018 333 M
Yield 2018 1,66%
P/E ratio 2018 29,24
P/E ratio 2019 17,38
EV / Sales 2018 0,89x
EV / Sales 2019 0,72x
Capitalization 1 411 M
Chart CONSTRUCCIONES Y AUXILIAR DE FERROCARRIL
Duration : Period :
Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarril Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CONSTRUCCIONES Y AUXILIAR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 45,1 €
Spread / Average Target 9,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andrés Arizkorreta García Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Josu Villar Elorza Operations Director
Aitor Galarza Rodriguez Chief Financial & Strategy Officer
José Antonio Mutiloa Izagirre Director
Luis Miguel Arconada Echarri External Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CONSTRUCCIONES Y AUXILIAR DE FERROCARRIL13.67%1 591
CRRC CORP LTD-2.88%35 891
WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE TECHNOLOGIES CORP4.44%6 817
INNER MONGOLIA FIRST MACHNERY GRP CO LTD-2.69%2 532
HYUNDAI ROTEM CO--.--%2 161
GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC4.15%1 332
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.