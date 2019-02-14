Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarril : CAF Consortium Gets 15-Year Australia Train Contract

By Nathan Allen



Construcciones & Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles SA (CAF.MC) said Thursday that its Momentum Trains Consortium has signed a 15-year contract to supply and maintain a regional train fleet for the Australian state of New South Wales.

CAF said its share of the contract exceeds 500 million euros ($565.2 million) and comprises the supply of 29 diesel-electric trains, two simulators and the construction of a maintenance facility.

The first trains should enter operations in 2022, CAF said.

Momentum Trains also includes the DIF Infrastructure fund and CIMIC Group Pacific Partnerships subsidiary.

Write to Nathan Allen at nathan.allen@dowjones.com