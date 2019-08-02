Log in
Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarril : TWO NEW CONTRACTS WON BY THE CAF GROUP FOR THE SUPPLY OF NAPLES METRO UNITS AND BUSES FOR THE ROME REGION

08/02/2019 | 06:45am EDT

02/08/2019

CONTRACT EXTENSION FOR THE NAPLES METRO

The City Council of Naples which manages the city's public transport, has signed a contract with CAF to extend the supply with a further 7 metro units, which will be added to the 12 units currently being built for the Italian city and that will be operated by the company ANM (Azienda Napoletana Mobilità).

Naples is the most densely populated city in the south of Italy, with approximately 3 million inhabitants residing in the metropolitan area, and has a metro network with two lines (1 and 6).

This extension amounts to approximately €60 million, and was already considered in the framework contract which was initially entered into by both companies in 2016.

Over the last few years, CAF has had strong presence in Italy, with a wide range of vehicles and services, as, aside from being one of the main suppliers for the Rome Metro, for which it has supplied 71 units in the various contracts entered into since 2002, it has also executed other projects in the transalpine country, such as the supply of 12 electric trains for the Northern region of Friuli Venezia Giulia, 5 units for the Puglia region, and the supply of 8 diesel trains for the Sardinia regional lines.

PROMINENT CONTRACT SIGNED IN ITALY BY CAF GROUP'S BUS MANUFACTURER, SOLARIS, FOR THE SUPPLY OF 300 INTERURBAN BUSES

Cotral, the operator company in charge of regional transport with headquarters in Rome, has just entered into a framework contract with Solaris for the supply of up to 300 InterUrbino type interurban diesel buses. This new agreement comes about upon completion of the previous contract entered into in 2016, also with the Polish manufacturer, for the supply of 360 buses. Accordingly, the Italian operator once more shows evidence of trust in Solaris this new vehicle procurement contract.

Entering into this framework agreement involves the supply of 300 InterUrbino interurban buses, including coverage for ten years of maintenance services for an approximate contract amount of circa €117 million. The agreement establishes an initial order of 50 units which will be performed in 2019. The vehicles will be used on bus routes connecting the cities of the province of Rome and the entire Lazio region.

'The first Solaris interurban buses delivered in Rome in 2016 have already run 300,000 km. The high reliability of the vehicles is one of the criteria that lead Cotral to choose our InterUrbino model once again' - stated Alberto Fiore, Managing Director of Solaris Italia.

The 12-metre InterUrbino units are state-of-the-art interurban buses, specifically designed for long-distance passenger transport, with a capacity of 67 passengers and fitted The bus will also be equipped with the MobilEye driver safety system which warns drivers if they deviate from the route lane. The supplied model, Solaris InterUrbino, is extremely popular in Italy as Solaris has to date delivered over 400 buses in the country, which, in addition to other models (electric, trolleybuses, …) make up a total of 1,000 vehicles of all types produced by this CAF Group manufacturer which currently operate on Italian roads.

This is one of the largest contracts ever in the company's history, and once completed 660 InterUrbino buses will be operating in the Rome region and its suburbs.

CAF - Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles SA published this content on 02 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2019 10:44:01 UTC
