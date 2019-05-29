Log in
CONSTRUCTION PARTNERS INC

(ROAD)
Construction Partners, Inc. to Participate in the Baird 2019 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference

05/29/2019 | 04:21pm EDT

DOTHAN, Ala., May 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROAD) (the “Company”), a vertically integrated civil infrastructure company specializing in the construction and maintenance of roadways across five southeastern states, today announced that it will participate in the Baird 2019 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference in New York.

Charles Owens, the Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer, and Alan Palmer, the Company’s Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to present at the conference on June 6, 2019 at approximately 9:40 a.m. Eastern Time (8:40 a.m. Central Time). The presentation will be broadcast live over the internet and can be accessed via the Company’s website at http://ir.constructionpartners.net/events-and-presentations.

About Construction Partners, Inc.
Construction Partners, Inc. is a vertically integrated civil infrastructure company operating across five southeastern states, with 31 hot mix asphalt plants, nine aggregate facilities and one liquid asphalt terminal.  Publicly funded projects make up the majority of its business and include local and state roadways, interstate highways, airport runways and bridges. The majority of the Company’s public projects are maintenance-related. Private sector projects include paving and sitework for office and industrial parks, shopping centers, local businesses and residential developments. To learn more, visit www.constructionpartners.net.

Contact:
Rick Black / Ken Dennard
Dennard Lascar Investor Relations
ROAD@DennardLascar.com
(713) 529-6600

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
