CONSUMER PORTFOLIO SERVICES, INC.

CONSUMER PORTFOLIO SERVICES, INC.

(CPSS)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 07/19 04:00:21 pm
3.63 USD   +0.55%
04:32pCPS to Host Conference Call on Second Quarter 2019 Earnings
GL
04/18CONSUMER PORTFOLIO SERVICES : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04/18CPS Announces First Quarter 2019 Earnings
GL
CPS to Host Conference Call on Second Quarter 2019 Earnings

07/19/2019 | 04:32pm EDT

Las Vegas, Nevada, July 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (Nasdaq: CPSS) (“CPS” or the “Company”) today announced that it will hold a conference call on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. ET to discuss its second quarter 2019 operating results.  Those wishing to participate by telephone may dial-in at 877 312-5502, or 253 237-1131 for international participants, approximately 10 minutes prior to the scheduled time. The conference identification number is 3196842.

A replay of the conference call will be available between July 25 and August 1, 2019, beginning two hours after conclusion of the call, by dialing 855 859-2056 or 404 537-3406 for international participants, with conference identification number 3196842.  A broadcast of the conference call will also be available live and for 90 days after the call via the Company’s web site at www.consumerportfolio.com.

About Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. is an independent specialty finance company that provides indirect automobile financing to individuals with past credit problems, low incomes or limited credit histories. We purchase retail installment sales contracts primarily from franchised automobile dealerships secured by late model used vehicles and, to a lesser extent, new vehicles. We fund these contract purchases on a long-term basis primarily through the securitization markets and service the contracts over their lives.

Investor Relations Contact

Jeffrey P. Fritz, Chief Financial Officer

844-878-2777

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 340 M
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 9,12 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 10,4x
P/E ratio 2020 5,60x
Capi. / Sales2019 0,24x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,27x
Capitalization 80,0 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 5,00  $
Last Close Price 3,61  $
Spread / Highest target 66,2%
Spread / Average Target 38,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 10,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles E. Bradley Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jeffrey P. Fritz Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Daniel S. Wood Independent Director
Brian J. Rayhill Independent Director
William B. Roberts Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CONSUMER PORTFOLIO SERVICES, INC.19.60%80
AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY33.32%107 224
CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION17.42%41 681
BAJAJ FINANCE31.09%29 134
DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES38.40%26 426
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL53.84%24 877
