CPS to Host Conference Call on Second Quarter 2020 Earnings

07/17/2020 | 01:53pm EDT

Las Vegas, Nevada, July 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (Nasdaq: CPSS) (“CPS” or the “Company”) today announced that it will hold a conference call on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. ET to discuss its second quarter 2020 operating results.  Those wishing to participate by telephone may dial-in at 877 312-5502, or 253 237-1131 for international participants, approximately 10 minutes prior to the scheduled time. The conference identification number is 9486817.

A replay of the conference call will be available between July 22 and July 29, 2020, beginning two hours after conclusion of the call, by dialing 855 859-2056 or 404 537-3406 for international participants, with conference identification number 9486817.  A broadcast of the conference call will also be available live and for 90 days after the call via the Company’s web site at www.consumerportfolio.com.

About Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. is an independent specialty finance company that provides indirect automobile financing to individuals with past credit problems or limited credit histories. We purchase retail installment sales contracts primarily from franchised automobile dealerships secured by late model used vehicles and, to a lesser extent, new vehicles. We fund these contract purchases on a long-term basis primarily through the securitization markets and service the contracts over their lives.

Investor Relations Contact

Jeffrey P. Fritz, Chief Financial Officer

844-878-2777

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 286 M - -
Net income 2020 26,0 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 2,83x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 70,2 M 70,2 M -
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,25x
Nbr of Employees 988
Free-Float 62,7%
Chart CONSUMER PORTFOLIO SERVICES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 3,00 $
Last Close Price 3,09 $
Spread / Highest target 13,3%
Spread / Average Target -2,91%
Spread / Lowest Target -35,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles E. Bradley Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Michael T. Lavin Executive VP, Chief Operating & Legal Officer
Jeffrey P. Fritz Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Daniel S. Wood Independent Director
Brian J. Rayhill Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CONSUMER PORTFOLIO SERVICES, INC.-5.79%70
BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED0.00%25 630
DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES-40.71%15 404
ORIX CORPORATION-29.76%14 922
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL-34.05%13 863
MUTHOOT FINANCE LIMITED57.98%6 041
