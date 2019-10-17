Log in
CONSUS Real Estate AG: Consus Real Estate AG intends to increase its EUR 400 million Senior Secured Bond for refinancing purposes

0
10/17/2019 | 02:15am EDT

DGAP-Ad-hoc: CONSUS Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Bond
CONSUS Real Estate AG: Consus Real Estate AG intends to increase its EUR 400 million Senior Secured Bond for refinancing purposes

17-Oct-2019 / 08:09 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Berlin, 17 October 2019: Consus Real Estate AG intends to issue additional notes (tap) in an aggregate principal amount of EUR 75 million of its rated, senior secured corporate bond (WKN A2TSCA / ISIN XS1843437465), issued in May 2019 with a coupon of 9.625% p.a., a term of five years (until 2024) and governed by New York law (144A/Reg S). The additional notes shall be listed on the Official List of The International Stock Exchange. The net proceeds from the proposed offering will be primarily used to repay certain project finance and other subsidiary debt.

Contact:
Investor Relations
Robert Stierwald
phone +49 30 96535790264
investors@consus.ag
Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:

About Consus

Consus Real Estate AG ('Consus') with its headquarters in Berlin is the leading property developer in the top 9 cities in Germany. The development portfolio of Consus had a gross development value (GDV) of EUR 10 bn as of 30 June 2019. Consus focuses on the development of entire neighbourhoods ('quartiers') and standardised flats that it forward sells to institutional investors. The in-house construction expertise and the digitalisation of construction processes allow Consus to operate along the entire property development value chain. Consus implements development projects from planning through construction to transfer of ownership, as well as delivering property management and related services through its subsidiaries CG Gruppe AG and Consus Swiss Finance AG. Consus' shares are included in the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and the m:access segment of the Munich Stock Exchange and are traded on XETRA in Frankfurt, among others.

 
Disclaimer 
This document and the information contained herein are for information purposes only and do not constitute a prospectus or an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities in the United States. Any securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the 'Securities Act'), and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or pursuant to an available exemption from registration under the Securities Act.

This document does not constitute an offer document or an offer of securities to the public in the U.K. to which section 85 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 of the U.K. applies and should not be considered as a recommendation that any person should subscribe for or purchase any securities as part of the Offer. This document is being communicated only to (i) persons who are outside the U.K.; (ii) persons who have professional experience in matters relating to investments falling within article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (as amended) (the 'Order') or (iii) high net worth companies, unincorporated associations and other bodies who fall within article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order (all such persons together being referred to as 'Relevant Persons'). Any person who is not a Relevant Person must not act or rely on this communication or any of its contents. Any investment or investment activity to which this communication relates is available only to Relevant Persons and will be engaged in only with Relevant Persons. This document should not be published, reproduced, distributed or otherwise made available, in whole or in part, to any other person without the prior consent of the Company.

This document contains forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the current views, expectations, assumptions and information of the management of the Company. Forward-looking statements should not be construed as a promise of future results and developments and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Actual results, performance or events may differ materially from those described in such statements due to, among other things, changes in the general economic and competitive environment, risks associated with capital markets, currency exchange rate fluctuations, changes in international and national laws and regulations, in particular with respect to tax laws and regulations, affecting the Company, and other factors. The Company does not assume any obligations to update any forward-looking statements.

17-Oct-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: CONSUS Real Estate AG
Kurfürstendamm 188-189
10707 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)30 965 357 90 300
E-mail: info@consus.ag
Internet: www.consus.ag
ISIN: DE000A2DA414
WKN: A2DA41
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 891553

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

891553  17-Oct-2019 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=891553&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
