CONSUS Real Estate AG

CONSUS REAL ESTATE AG

(CC1)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

CONSUS Real Estate AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

0
07/11/2019 | 01:05pm EDT


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

11.07.2019 / 19:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Friedrich
Last name(s): Oelrich

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
CONSUS Real Estate AG

b) LEI
9676007H44QN6VYEBV03 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2DA414

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
7.628622 EUR 34328.80 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
7.6286 EUR 34328.8000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2019-02-07; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Frankfurt
MIC: XFRA


11.07.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: CONSUS Real Estate AG
Kurfürstendamm 188-189
10707 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.consus.ag

 
End of News DGAP News Service

52579  11.07.2019 


© EQS 2019
