CONSUS Real Estate AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

08.10.2018 / 12:16

CONSUS Real Estate AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed : Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2) Date of disclosure / German: October 10, 2018 Date of disclosure / English: October 10, 2018 German: https://www.consus.ag/investors/financial_reports#slide2 English: https://www.consus.ag/EN/investors/financial_reports#slide2

