0
0
10/08/2018 | 12:20pm CEST

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: CONSUS Real Estate AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
CONSUS Real Estate AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

08.10.2018 / 12:16
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

CONSUS Real Estate AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2) Date of disclosure / German: October 10, 2018 Date of disclosure / English: October 10, 2018 German: https://www.consus.ag/investors/financial_reports#slide2 English: https://www.consus.ag/EN/investors/financial_reports#slide2


08.10.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: CONSUS Real Estate AG
Kurfürstendamm 188-189
10707 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.consus.ag

 
End of News DGAP News Service

731165  08.10.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=731165&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
0
share via e-mail
0
