CONSUS Real Estate AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
08.10.2018 / 12:16
CONSUS Real Estate AG hereby announces that the following financial reports
shall be disclosed :
Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Date of disclosure / German: October 10, 2018
Date of disclosure / English: October 10, 2018
German: https://www.consus.ag/investors/financial_reports#slide2
English: https://www.consus.ag/EN/investors/financial_reports#slide2
