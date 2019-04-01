Log in
CONSUS Real Estate AG:Start of construction of the Franklin House in Berlin Charlottenburg

0
04/01/2019 | 04:05am EDT

DGAP-News: CONSUS Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
01.04.2019 / 10:00

01.04.2019 / 10:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

CONSUS Real Estate: Start of construction of the Franklin House in Berlin Charlottenburg

Berlin, 1 April 2019 - CONSUS Real Estate AG ("Consus", ISIN DE000A2DA414, CC1) has started construction of the "Franklin House" in the Berlin district of Charlottenburg. Consus had concluded a forward funding deal of the project to BNP Paribas REIM mid-February this year. After completion, the future office building at Franklinstraße 26a will contain six floors and a penthouse-type floor, with approximately 11,500 m² of office space. The site covers approx. 3,600 m² and is centrally located near the Technical University of Berlin. Work on excavating the building pit began in February of this year. Completion of the entire office building is scheduled for the 4th quarter of 2020.

The "Franklin House" will meet the latest technical standards, fulfil the highest sustainability criteria and will be certified with "LEED Gold". Prospective tenants of this modern office building can expect an innovative, well-conceived spatial concept that enables commercial and flexible office uses such as open space, individual and group offices as well as combined and open-plan offices. In the basement, an underground car park with 62 parking spaces for cars and 80 bicycle parking spaces will be created, which will also support electric mobility for cars as well as e-bikes.

"With the sophisticated architecture of the 'Franklin House' in a prime location, we want to set a striking accent in the Berlin office landscape. The building's structural and technical equipment, which fulfils the requirements of a sustainable office building and at the same time meets the needs of modern working life, is visionary in its design", says Andreas Steyer, CEO of Consus AG.

Contact

Investor Relations
investors@consus.ag
+49 30 965 357 90 260

About Consus Real Estate AG

Consus Real Estate AG ("Consus") the leading German property developer in the top 9 cities with EUR 9.7bn (GDV) in properties under development as per 30 September 2018. The Company focuses on residential property and specialises in the development of entire neighbourhoods ('quartiers') and standardised flats. The use of forward sales to institutional investors and the digitalisation of construction processes allow the Company to operate along the entire property development value chain. Consus implements projects - from the planning phase through to construction and transfer of ownership, as well as property management and the associated services - via its subsidiaries CG Group AG and SSN GROUP. Consus Real Estate AG's shares are listed in the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and m:access segment of the Munich Stock Exchange and are traded on XETRA in Frankfurt, among others.


01.04.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: CONSUS Real Estate AG
Kurfürstendamm 188-189
10707 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)30 965 357 90 300
E-mail: info@consus.ag
Internet: www.consus.ag
ISIN: DE000A2DA414
WKN: A2DA41
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 794019

 
End of News DGAP News Service

794019  01.04.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=794019&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
