CONSUS Real Estate AG:Start of construction of the Franklin House in Berlin Charlottenburg

CONSUS Real Estate: Start of construction of the Franklin House in Berlin Charlottenburg

Berlin, 1 April 2019 - CONSUS Real Estate AG ("Consus", ISIN DE000A2DA414, CC1) has started construction of the "Franklin House" in the Berlin district of Charlottenburg. Consus had concluded a forward funding deal of the project to BNP Paribas REIM mid-February this year. After completion, the future office building at Franklinstraße 26a will contain six floors and a penthouse-type floor, with approximately 11,500 m² of office space. The site covers approx. 3,600 m² and is centrally located near the Technical University of Berlin. Work on excavating the building pit began in February of this year. Completion of the entire office building is scheduled for the 4th quarter of 2020.

The "Franklin House" will meet the latest technical standards, fulfil the highest sustainability criteria and will be certified with "LEED Gold". Prospective tenants of this modern office building can expect an innovative, well-conceived spatial concept that enables commercial and flexible office uses such as open space, individual and group offices as well as combined and open-plan offices. In the basement, an underground car park with 62 parking spaces for cars and 80 bicycle parking spaces will be created, which will also support electric mobility for cars as well as e-bikes.

"With the sophisticated architecture of the 'Franklin House' in a prime location, we want to set a striking accent in the Berlin office landscape. The building's structural and technical equipment, which fulfils the requirements of a sustainable office building and at the same time meets the needs of modern working life, is visionary in its design", says Andreas Steyer, CEO of Consus AG.

