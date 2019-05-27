Log in
CONSUS Real Estate: Development project 'Living at Villa Berg' in Stuttgart receives building permit

05/27/2019

DGAP-News: CONSUS Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Real Estate
CONSUS Real Estate: Development project 'Living at Villa Berg' in Stuttgart receives building permit

27.05.2019 / 12:43
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

CONSUS Real Estate: Development project "Living at Villa Berg" in Stuttgart receives building permit

Berlin, 27. May 2019.  The development  project "Living at Villa Berg", implemented by Consus through its SSN Group division in the historic park of the Villa Berg in Stuttgart, has received its building permit.  The new residential complex is in an excellent location and consists of three apartment buildings with a total of 48 condominiums.  After detailed preparations that started in May 2019, construction began last week immediately after the building permit was issued. Completion and occupation of the apartments is planned for autumn 2020.

"With the building permit in place, we can now start right away and supply the city with the urgently required living space," commented Michael Tockweiler, CEO of the SSN GROUP.  "We are starting our extensive development programme in Stuttgart with "Living at Villa Berg " and plan to be able to follow suit in due course with our VAI-Campus", continued Tockweiler.

The planned residential quarter provides a combination of green living through the preservation of the historic tree population and urban lifestyle through good connections to the city centre .  The three buildings of "Living at Villa Berg " each consist of five floors, with the floor plans of the 2- to 4-room apartments ranging from 61 to 136 sqm in size.  The high demand for the apartments is reflected in the fact that almost 60% have already been sold. 
 
About Consus Real Estate AG
Consus Real Estate AG ("Consus"), with headquarters in Berlin, is a leading German real estate developer with a total development volume of EUR 9.6 billion. The focus of the company's business activities is on residential real estate in the nine economically strongest metropolitan areas in Germany. Consus focuses on the development of neighbourhoods and standardised multi-storey residential buildings. By means of forward sales to institutional investors, the digitalisation of construction processes and industrial series production, the company operates along the entire value chain of real estate development. The implementation of projects, from design to execution to handover, property management and related services, is carried out by Consus through its CG and SSN divisions. The shares of Consus Real Estate AG are listed in the Scale Segment of Deutsche Börse and the m:access Segment of the Munich Stock Exchange and are traded on XETRA in Frankfurt, among others.


Contact:
Peer Schlinkmann
Head of Investor Relations 
p.schlinkmann@consus.ag
+49 1726509764

