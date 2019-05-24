Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  CONSUS Real Estate AG    CC1   DE000A2DA414

CONSUS REAL ESTATE AG

(CC1)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

CONSUS Real Estate: VAI CAMPUS in Stuttgart-Vaihingen nominated as an official project for Stuttgart's International Building Exhibition 2027

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/24/2019 | 03:05am EDT

DGAP-News: CONSUS Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Real Estate
CONSUS Real Estate: VAI CAMPUS in Stuttgart-Vaihingen nominated as an official project for Stuttgart's International Building Exhibition 2027

24.05.2019 / 09:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

CONSUS Real Estate: VAI CAMPUS in Stuttgart-Vaihingen nominated as an official project for Stuttgart's International Building Exhibition 2027

Stuttgart, 24th May 2019. The VAI CAMPUS quarter, implemented by Consus through its SSN Group division in the Vaihingen district of Stuttgart, was nominated as an IBA'27 quarter by the Board of the International Building Exhibition 2027 located in Stuttgart (IBA'27). Centred around the listed "Eiermann Ensemble", a residential-focussed mixed use development with a total sales area of approximately 190,000 square metres will be constructed on the 14.5-hectare site and completed by 2025. This showcase development will be one of the largest residential construction projects in Stuttgart. Several kindergartens and a school are also planned to be built in the quarter, which is designed around the most modern building standards.

"We are proud to receive this award. VAI CAMPUS is an example of pioneering urban development and will play its part in shaping the urban identity of Stuttgart's Vaihingen district. Furthermore, we see VAI CAMPUS as a flagship that will be seen through the scope of IBA'27 as not only a regional but also a global highlight with regards to urban development in Stuttgart," says Michael Tockweiler, CEO of SSN GROUP. The selection of IBA'27 districts is based on specific criteria such as structural density, so that diverse neighbourhoods can be created and day to day services such as shops, restaurants and local transport can be operated in a sustainable manner. The quarters also pursue goals in terms of building culture, offering space for new forms of living and ideas for affordable living space.

 
About CONSUS Real Estate AG
CONSUS Real Estate AG ("Consus"), with headquarters in Berlin, is a leading German real estate developer with a total development volume of EUR 9.6 billion. The focus of the company's business activities is on residential real estate in the nine economically strongest metropolitan areas in Germany. Consus focuses on the development of neighbourhoods and standardised multi-storey residential buildings. By means of forward sales to institutional investors, the digitalisation of construction processes and industrial series production, the company operates along the entire value chain of real estate development. The implementation of projects, from design to execution to handover, property management and related services, is carried out by Consus through its CG and SSN divisions. The shares of Consus Real Estate AG are listed in the Scale Segment of Deutsche Börse and the m:access Segment of the Munich Stock Exchange and are traded on XETRA in Frankfurt, among others.



IR-/PR-Contact:
Peer Schlinkmann
Head of Investor Relations
p.schlinkmann@consus.ag
+49 1726509764

24.05.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: CONSUS Real Estate AG
Kurfürstendamm 188-189
10707 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)30 965 357 90 300
E-mail: info@consus.ag
Internet: www.consus.ag
ISIN: DE000A2DA414
WKN: A2DA41
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 815421

 
End of News DGAP News Service

815421  24.05.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=815421&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CONSUS REAL ESTATE AG
03:05aCONSUS REAL ESTATE : VAI CAMPUS in Stuttgart-Vaihingen nominated as an official ..
EQ
05/03CONSUS REAL ESTATE : successfully places EUR 400 million Senior Secured Bond
EQ
04/23CONSUS REAL ESTATE AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by pe..
EQ
04/23CONSUS REAL ESTATE AG : Theo Gorens joins Management Board
EQ
04/17CONSUS REAL ESTATE AG : Conference Call on Annual Results
EQ
04/17CONSUS REAL ESTATE AG : Full year results 2018
EQ
04/11CONSUS REAL ESTATE AG : Peer Schlinkmann to become Head of Investor Relations as..
EQ
04/08CONSUS REAL ESTATE AG : More than 90 percent of 'Mannheim Nr.1' already let
EQ
04/01CONSUS REAL ESTATE AG : Start of construction of the Franklin House in Berlin Ch..
EQ
03/21CONSUS REAL ESTATE : is the leading real estate development company in Germany's..
EQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 1 095 M
EBIT 2019 174 M
Net income 2019 11,0 M
Debt 2019 1 675 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 23,15
P/E ratio 2020 10,25
EV / Sales 2019 2,57x
EV / Sales 2020 1,22x
Capitalization 1 137 M
Chart CONSUS REAL ESTATE AG
Duration : Period :
CONSUS Real Estate AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CONSUS REAL ESTATE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 10,3 €
Spread / Average Target 22%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andreas C. Steyer Chief Executive Officer
Axel Harloff Chairman-Supervisory Board
Benjamin Lee Chief Financial Officer
Karl Kauermann Member-Supervisory Board
Friedrich Oelrich Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CONSUS REAL ESTATE AG9.74%1 271
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED20.70%49 689
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.2.80%39 086
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-11.84%35 134
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO LTD10.09%29 803
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LTD1.22%27 999
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About