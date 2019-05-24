DGAP-News: CONSUS Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Real Estate

CONSUS Real Estate: VAI CAMPUS in Stuttgart-Vaihingen nominated as an official project for Stuttgart's International Building Exhibition 2027



24.05.2019 / 09:00

Stuttgart, 24th May 2019. The VAI CAMPUS quarter, implemented by Consus through its SSN Group division in the Vaihingen district of Stuttgart, was nominated as an IBA'27 quarter by the Board of the International Building Exhibition 2027 located in Stuttgart (IBA'27). Centred around the listed "Eiermann Ensemble", a residential-focussed mixed use development with a total sales area of approximately 190,000 square metres will be constructed on the 14.5-hectare site and completed by 2025. This showcase development will be one of the largest residential construction projects in Stuttgart. Several kindergartens and a school are also planned to be built in the quarter, which is designed around the most modern building standards.



"We are proud to receive this award. VAI CAMPUS is an example of pioneering urban development and will play its part in shaping the urban identity of Stuttgart's Vaihingen district. Furthermore, we see VAI CAMPUS as a flagship that will be seen through the scope of IBA'27 as not only a regional but also a global highlight with regards to urban development in Stuttgart," says Michael Tockweiler, CEO of SSN GROUP. The selection of IBA'27 districts is based on specific criteria such as structural density, so that diverse neighbourhoods can be created and day to day services such as shops, restaurants and local transport can be operated in a sustainable manner. The quarters also pursue goals in terms of building culture, offering space for new forms of living and ideas for affordable living space.





About CONSUS Real Estate AG

CONSUS Real Estate AG ("Consus"), with headquarters in Berlin, is a leading German real estate developer with a total development volume of EUR 9.6 billion. The focus of the company's business activities is on residential real estate in the nine economically strongest metropolitan areas in Germany. Consus focuses on the development of neighbourhoods and standardised multi-storey residential buildings. By means of forward sales to institutional investors, the digitalisation of construction processes and industrial series production, the company operates along the entire value chain of real estate development. The implementation of projects, from design to execution to handover, property management and related services, is carried out by Consus through its CG and SSN divisions. The shares of Consus Real Estate AG are listed in the Scale Segment of Deutsche Börse and the m:access Segment of the Munich Stock Exchange and are traded on XETRA in Frankfurt, among others.







