CONSUS Real Estate AG    CC1   DE000A2DA414

CONSUS Real Estate : acquires innovative PropTech company DIPLAN to further digitalise planning and construction processes

09/18/2018 | 07:05am CEST

DGAP-News: CONSUS Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Acquisition
CONSUS Real Estate AG acquires innovative PropTech company DIPLAN to further digitalise planning and construction processes

18.09.2018 / 07:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

CONSUS acquires innovative PropTech company DIPLAN to further digitalise planning and construction processes

Berlin, 18 September 2018 - CONSUS Real Estate AG ("CONSUS", ISIN DE000A2DA414) has acquired a 75% stake in DIPLAN, an innovative PropTech company which concentrates on enhancing the digitalisation process of the company's core operations in development, including construction.

DIPLAN Gesellschaft für Digitales Planen und Bauen GmbH was founded in 2016. As a PropTech company, DIPLAN is a pioneer in the digital transformation of planning and construction processes. The project-oriented construction system developed by DIPLAN enables efficient and software-supported design- and planning-processes, thus enabling the full potential of industrial prefabrication of construction components. The technical standardisation of planning and construction processes will result in significant cost savings as well as reduced development timeframes. CONSUS has previously worked closely with DIPLAN and considers the acquisition as a further strategic step in strengthening the market leadership in the serial large-scale production of residential units in Germany.

Andreas Steyer, CONSUS CEO: "With DIPLAN, we are able to strengthen our technological base and further optimise our development and construction activities. Planning processes are now being captured in more detail, costs are lowered and construction timeframes are reduced."

Frank Preuss, founder and CEO of DIPLAN: "After a two-year development, we are very pleased to establish our product in the market with CONSUS as leading German housing developer. This will enable us to actively shape the branch-wide transformation process in direction of industrial planning and construction standards."
 

Contact
CONSUS Real Estate AG
Jan-Philipp Ansorg
Corporate Finance & Investor Relations
j.-p.ansorg@consus.ag
 

About Consus Real Estate AG
Consus Real Estate AG ("CONSUS"), based in Berlin, Germany, with its subsidiary CG Gruppe AG, is a leading developer of residential real estate properties in the country's Top 9 cities. With a gross development value of EUR 5.3bn CONSUS focuses on the construction of standardised apartment blocks. CONSUS acts along the entire development value chain with institutional forward sales, digitalization of construction processes and industrial mass production. The shares of CONSUS are listed in the Scale Segment of Deutsche Börse AG and in the m:access segment of the open market (Freiverkehr) of the Munich Stock Exchange (Börse München), and are traded via XETRA in Frankfurt.


18.09.2018 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: CONSUS Real Estate AG
Kurfürstendamm 188-189
10707 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)30 965 357 90 300
E-mail: info@consus.ag
Internet: www.consus.ag
ISIN: DE000A2DA414
WKN: A2DA41
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of News DGAP News Service

724509  18.09.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=724509&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
