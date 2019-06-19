DGAP-News: CONSUS Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Real Estate

19.06.2019 / 16:00

Consus Real Estate celebrates the laying of the foundation stone of the "Franklin-Haus" project in Berlin Charlottenburg



Berlin, 19 June 2019 - Today, Consus Real Estate celebrates the laying of the foundation stone of the "Franklin-Haus" in the Berlin district of Charlottenburg. Following the official start of works on the building in April and the concrete casting of the foundation, the construction of the office building at Franklinstraße 26a has now begun. By the end of 2020, modern offices will be created in an architecturally sophisticated building on the 3,600 square metre plot. Upon completion, the office building will have a total rental area of around 11,500 square meters, spread over six floors and one penthouse-type upper-level.



"With the laying of the foundation stone and the burying of the time capsule, the go-ahead has been given for the construction of an architecturally and structurally forward-looking building. The 'Franklin-Haus' will not only make a strong mark on the Berlin office landscape with its attractive facade, but also inspire future tenants with its technical approach. In a prime city location, both the demands of a sustainable office property and the needs of modern working life will be met," says Jörg Kesting, member of the management board of SSN Development GmbH, a subsidiary of the listed Consus Real Estate AG.



The "Franklin House" has already been sold to BNP Paribas REIM in February as part of a forward sale deal. It will comply with the latest technical standards, meet the highest sustainability criteria and is to be certified with "LEED Gold". The potential tenants of the modern office building can expect an innovative, well thought-out spatial concept that enables economic and flexible office uses such as open space, individual and group offices as well as combined and open-plan offices. An underground car park with 62 car parking spaces and 80 bicycle parking spaces will be built in the basement.





About Consus Real Estate AG

Consus Real Estate AG ("Consus"), headquartered in Berlin, is a leading German real estate developer with a total development volume of EUR9.6 billion. The company's business activities focus on residential real estate in the nine economically strongest cities in Germany. Consus concentrates on the development of neighbourhoods and standardised multi-storey residential construction. Through forward sales to institutional investors, the digitalisation of construction processes and industrial serial production, the company is active along the entire value chain of real estate development. Consus provides project execution from planning and execution to handover, property management and related services through its CG and SSN divisions. The shares of Consus Real Estate AG are listed in the Scale Segment of Deutsche Börse and the m:access Segment of the Munich Stock Exchange and are traded on XETRA in Frankfurt.



Contact:

Peer Schlinkmann

Head of Investor Relations

p.schlinkmann@consus.ag

