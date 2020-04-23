Log in
Consus Real Estate AG: Invitation to the conference call on 23 April, 2020, 14:00 (CEST)

04/23/2020

DGAP-News: CONSUS Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results
Consus Real Estate AG: Invitation to the conference call on 23 April, 2020, 14:00 (CEST)

23.04.2020 / 09:42
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Consus Real Estate AG: Invitation to the conference call on 23 April, 2020, 14:00 (CEST)

The Management Board of CONSUS Real Estate AG invites all investors and interested parties to the preliminary FY 2019 results presentation in a telephone conference on 23 April 2020 at 14:00 (CEST).

The presentation can be downloaded at https://www.consus.ag/financial-reports-presentations-2019?lang=en. It will be broadcasted live via webcast. Please use the link https://webcasts.eqs.com/consus20200423/no-audio .

For the audio broadcast, please use the dial-in numbers listed below. You will be greeted by an operator and put through to the conference after giving your name. Please make use of the early dial-in opportunity (5 - 10 minutes before the start of the event) so that we can start the event on time. When prompted, provide the passcode.

Passcode: 160829
Location Phone Type Phone Number
France National +33 9 80093403
Germany National +49 32 214219744
Switzerland , Zurich Local +41 (0)43 550 0244
United Kingdom , London Local +44 (0)20 8089 4223
United States , Montgomery Local +1 334-777-6985
 

Contact:
Investor Relations
investors@consus.ag
+49 30 965 357 90 264

About Consus Real Estate AG
Consus Real Estate AG ("Consus"), with its headquarters in Berlin, is the leading real estate developer in the top 9 cities in Germany. As of 31 December 2019, Consus' development portfolio had a gross development value (GDV) of EUR 12.3 billion. Consus focuses on the development of neighbourhoods and standardised multi-storey residential construction, which are sold to institutional investors through forward sales. Due to its own construction expertise and the digitalisation of construction processes, Consus operates along the entire value chain of real estate development. Consus provides the realisation of projects from planning and execution to handover, property management and related services through its subsidiaries Consus RE AG and Consus Swiss Finance AG. The shares of Consus are included in the scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and the m:access segment of the Munich Stock Exchange and are traded via XETRA in Frankfurt, among others.


23.04.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: CONSUS Real Estate AG
Kurfürstendamm 188-189
10707 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)30 965 357 90 300
E-mail: info@consus.ag
Internet: www.consus.ag
ISIN: DE000A2DA414
WKN: A2DA41
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1028107

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1028107  23.04.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1028107&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
