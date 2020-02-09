Contact Energy : 1st Half Net Profit NZD59 Million

WELLINGTON, New Zealand--Contact Energy Ltd. said its earnings fell in the first half due to rising costs of thermal generation and lower sales to commercial and industrial customers.

First half profit from continuing operations dropped 24% from the year before to NZ$221 million, the power generation and retailing company said Monday.

Statutory net profit was NZ$59 million, down 79% from NZ$276 million a year earlier, when results were inflated by gains on the sale of assets.

Write to Stephen Wright at stephen.wright@wsj.com