CONTACT ENERGY LIMITED

CONTACT ENERGY LIMITED

(CEN)
  Report
Contact Energy : 1st Half Net Profit NZD59 Million

02/09/2020 | 03:12pm EST

WELLINGTON, New Zealand--Contact Energy Ltd. said its earnings fell in the first half due to rising costs of thermal generation and lower sales to commercial and industrial customers.

First half profit from continuing operations dropped 24% from the year before to NZ$221 million, the power generation and retailing company said Monday.

Statutory net profit was NZ$59 million, down 79% from NZ$276 million a year earlier, when results were inflated by gains on the sale of assets.

Write to Stephen Wright at stephen.wright@wsj.com

Financials (NZD)
Sales 2020 2 251 M
EBIT 2020 262 M
Net income 2020 138 M
Debt 2020 1 057 M
Yield 2020 5,42%
P/E ratio 2020 37,4x
P/E ratio 2021 33,5x
EV / Sales2020 2,78x
EV / Sales2021 2,84x
Capitalization 5 192 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 7,65  NZD
Last Close Price 7,23  NZD
Spread / Highest target 16,1%
Spread / Average Target 5,82%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,71%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dennis Barnes Chief Executive Officer
Robert Stuart McDonald Chairman
Dorian Devers Chief Financial Officer
Whaimutu Kent Dewes Independent Non-Executive Director
Victoria Crone Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CONTACT ENERGY LIMITED3 467
NATIONAL GRID PLC8.31%46 701
SEMPRA ENERGY4.69%45 422
ORSTED AS4.01%45 092
ENGIE8.61%41 573
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE15.23%38 227
