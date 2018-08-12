Contact Energy : Profit Dented by Prolonged Dry Period

By David Winning



SYDNEY--New Zealand-based power generator and retailer Contact Energy Ltd. (CEN.NZ) met a commitment to lift its annual dividend, despite a prolonged dry period eating into profits.

Contact reported a net profit of 132 million New Zealand dollars (US$86.8 million) for the 12 months through June, down 13% on NZ$151 million a year earlier. The company operates hydro, geothermal and natural gas-fired power stations in New Zealand, with customers ranging from individual households to Fonterra Cooperative Group Ltd.'s Te Rapa factory, one of the world's largest milk powder drying plants.

Management grappled with a lack of rainfall, resulting in record-low inflows into its Clutha catchment area in its fiscal first half and contributing to a second successive year of below-average hydro inflows. To prevent a power-supply shortage to customers, Contact Energy ran its thermal power stations harder even though they were more costly to operate.

That defensive strategy was reflected in annual earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, amortization and fair value adjustments to financial instruments, or Ebitdaf, tumbling by 4% to NZ$481 million. Management stripped more costs out of the business and reduced capital expenditure, but it wasn't enough to offset pressures elsewhere.

Still, directors declared a final dividend of 19 NZ cents a share, up from 15 NZ cents a year ago. That brought the full-year payout to 32 NZ cents, in line with a target set a year ago when Contact overhauled its dividend policy to hand 80-90% of operating cash flow to shareholders once it met a key debt goal.

Dennis Barnes, Contact's chief executive, forecast a higher dividend in the current fiscal year with the board targeting an annual payout of 35 NZ cents per share.

Contact said it had reduced gearing levels further, with a NZ$99 million reduction in the face value of borrowing, as it shored up its investment-grade BBB credit rating, which it's held since 2002.

Last month, the company said it had agreed to sell its Rockgas liquefied petroleum gas business to Gas Services NZ Midco Ltd. for NZ$260 million in cash. The deal is due to complete by the end of December, and proceeds will be used to bolster Contact's balance sheet and help to lift distributions to shareholders, management said at the time.

