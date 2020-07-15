Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  New Zealand Stock Exchange  >  Contact Energy Limited    CEN   NZCENE0001S6

CONTACT ENERGY LIMITED

(CEN)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote New Zealand Stock Exchange - 07/14
5.6 NZD   -0.88%
03:21aCONTACT ENERGY : announces leadership team changes
PU
07/10CONTACT ENERGY : FY20 Results announcement date
PU
07/10CONTACT ENERGY : Update on Clutha Upper Waitaki Lines Project
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Contact Energy : announces leadership team changes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/15/2020 | 03:21am EDT

Contact Energy ('Contact') has made two changes to its leadership team with the appointment of James Kilty as Deputy Chief Executive Officer and Jacqui Nelson as Chief Generation Officer.

James Kilty's new role as Deputy Chief Executive Officer includes specific responsibility for development and demand growth at Contact Energy. James has a unique set of skills, capabilities, and over 20 years of experience in energy markets, operations and development and will provide strong leadership.

Jacqui Nelson has been appointed as Chief Generation Officer with responsibility for operations and energy market trading. Jacqui has been with Contact for more than 15 years in a wide range of roles across finance, resource management, trading and most recently as General Manager of Operations.

Contact CEO Mike Fuge said he was delighted with the appointments. 'This new role for James increases our focus on development and demand growth. It demonstrates the importance of accelerating the decarbonisation of the New Zealand economy, and signals our intention to play a leading role in this transition. With James moving into this new role, it's great to have Jacqui, with her considerable experience, join the leadership table as our new Chief Generation Officer.'

Contact's leadership team comprises Mike Fuge, James Kilty, Jacqui Nelson, Dorian Devers (Chief Financial Officer), Vena Crawley (Chief Customer Officer), Jan Bibby (Chief People Officer) and Catherine Thompson (Chief Corporate Affairs Officer and General Counsel).

-ends-

Investor enquiries

Matthew Forbes

+64 21 072 8578

Media enquiries

Paul Ford

+64 21 809 589

Disclaimer

Contact Energy Ltd. published this content on 15 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2020 07:20:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on CONTACT ENERGY LIMITED
03:21aCONTACT ENERGY : announces leadership team changes
PU
07/10CONTACT ENERGY : FY20 Results announcement date
PU
07/10CONTACT ENERGY : Update on Clutha Upper Waitaki Lines Project
PU
07/10CONTACT ENERGY : says smelter closure is ‘disappointing'
PU
07/08New Zealand Government Promises Support for Region to be Hit by Smelter Closu..
DJ
06/29Meridian Pushed up New Zealand Power Prices, Regulator Says
DJ
06/29New Zealand Power Grid Upgrade to Take Until Mid-2023
DJ
05/0304 MAY 2020 TRANSPOWER TRANSMISSION : none;stroke:#F6a623;stroke-width:2;stroke..
PU
05/03New Zealand Power Grid Upgrade Delayed by Pandemic
DJ
04/1516 APRIL 2020 A NOTE FROM OUR CEO DU : none;stroke:#F6a623;stroke-width:2;stroke..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 2 154 M 1 411 M 1 411 M
Net income 2020 121 M 79,5 M 79,5 M
Net Debt 2020 1 055 M 691 M 691 M
P/E ratio 2020 33,1x
Yield 2020 6,96%
Capitalization 4 022 M 2 625 M 2 634 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 2,36x
Nbr of Employees 835
Free-Float 98,7%
Chart CONTACT ENERGY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Contact Energy Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CONTACT ENERGY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 7,76 NZD
Last Close Price 5,60 NZD
Spread / Highest target 48,2%
Spread / Average Target 38,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 31,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Fuge Chief Executive Officer
Robert Stuart McDonald Chairman
Dorian Devers Chief Financial Officer
Whaimutu Kent Dewes Independent Non-Executive Director
Victoria Crone Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CONTACT ENERGY LIMITED-21.46%2 625
ORSTED A/S23.48%54 685
NATIONAL GRID PLC-6.92%38 671
SEMPRA ENERGY-19.57%35 644
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-5.90%32 993
ENGIE-23.54%30 281
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group