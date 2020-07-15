Contact Energy : announces leadership team changes

Contact Energy ('Contact') has made two changes to its leadership team with the appointment of James Kilty as Deputy Chief Executive Officer and Jacqui Nelson as Chief Generation Officer.

James Kilty's new role as Deputy Chief Executive Officer includes specific responsibility for development and demand growth at Contact Energy. James has a unique set of skills, capabilities, and over 20 years of experience in energy markets, operations and development and will provide strong leadership.

Jacqui Nelson has been appointed as Chief Generation Officer with responsibility for operations and energy market trading. Jacqui has been with Contact for more than 15 years in a wide range of roles across finance, resource management, trading and most recently as General Manager of Operations.

Contact CEO Mike Fuge said he was delighted with the appointments. 'This new role for James increases our focus on development and demand growth. It demonstrates the importance of accelerating the decarbonisation of the New Zealand economy, and signals our intention to play a leading role in this transition. With James moving into this new role, it's great to have Jacqui, with her considerable experience, join the leadership table as our new Chief Generation Officer.'

Contact's leadership team comprises Mike Fuge, James Kilty, Jacqui Nelson, Dorian Devers (Chief Financial Officer), Vena Crawley (Chief Customer Officer), Jan Bibby (Chief People Officer) and Catherine Thompson (Chief Corporate Affairs Officer and General Counsel).

