CONTAINER STORE GROUP INC (TCS)
Investigation of The Container Store Group Announced by Holzer & Holzer, LLC

02/06/2019 | 12:21pm EST

Holzer & Holzer, LLC is investigating whether certain statements made by The Container Store Group, Inc. (“Container Store” or the “Company”) (NYSE: TCS) complied with federal securities laws. On February 6, 2019, Container Store announced reported earnings and sales that were below expectations. The price of Container Store shares fell significantly following the announcement.

If you purchased Container Store shares and suffered a loss on that investment, you are encouraged to contact Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com or Marshall P. Dees, Esq. at mdees@holzerlaw.com, or by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832 to discuss your legal rights.

Holzer & Holzer, LLC is an Atlanta, Georgia law firm that dedicates its practice to vigorous representation of shareholders and investors in litigation nationwide, including shareholder class action and derivative litigation. More information about the firm is available through its website, www.holzerlaw.com and upon request from the firm. Holzer & Holzer, LLC has paid for the dissemination of this promotional communication, and Corey D. Holzer is the attorney responsible for its content.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 891 M
EBIT 2019 58,0 M
Net income 2019 16,6 M
Debt 2019 251 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 22,88
P/E ratio 2020 17,10
EV / Sales 2019 0,71x
EV / Sales 2020 0,66x
Capitalization 381 M
Chart CONTAINER STORE GROUP INC
Duration : Period :
Container Store Group Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CONTAINER STORE GROUP INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 6,00 $
Spread / Average Target -23%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Melissa Meyer Reiff Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sharon Fiehler Tindell President, Director & Chief Merchandising Officer
William Arthur Tindell Chairman
Jodi Lynn Taylor CFO, Secretary & Chief Administrative Officer
John Thrailkill EVP-Information Technology & Business Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CONTAINER STORE GROUP INC63.10%381
TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY6.50%10 936
NEXT23.55%8 877
MARKS & SPENCER GROUP19.70%6 226
DUFRY8.78%5 457
OLLIE'S BARGAIN OUTLET HOLDINGS INC23.14%5 150
