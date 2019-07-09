Log in
The Container Store : Appoints Wendi Sturgis to Board of Directors

07/09/2019 | 08:01am EDT

Wendi Sturgis, Chief Executive Officer of Yext Europe & Chief Client Officer of Yext (NYSE: YEXT), has been appointed to serve on the Board of Directors of The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE: TCS) (the “Company”), effective at the Company’s 2019 annual meeting on August 28.

Ms. Sturgis was nominated by the board’s Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee, and unanimously elected by the full Board of Directors.

“With her vast experience in technology, digital transformation, marketing and cybersecurity, Wendi brings a wealth of knowledge and insights that will serve our Company well, as we continue to strategically evolve our in-store, online, Elfa third party & Business Solutions sales channels,” said Melissa Reiff, Chief Executive Officer, The Container Store. “We welcome Wendi and look forward to her participation and dedicated service to our Company’s board.”

Ms. Sturgis has 20 years of experience as a technology and marketing leader at some of the world’s largest tech companies. She currently serves as Chief Client Officer of New York based technology company Yext, Inc., the platform for Brand Verified Answers in search, and Chief Executive Officer of Yext, Europe, positions that she has held since December 2016 and April 2019, respectively. Previous executive roles with Yext were in the areas of sales, partnerships, customer success and consulting.

Before joining Yext, Ms. Sturgis held executive positions at Price Waterhouse, Gartner, Oracle, Scient, Right Media and Yahoo!, where she was vice president of account management for North America. She has served on multiple boards of directors, for Dailyworth.com, Student Transportation, Step Up Women’s Network, Georgia Tech Advisory Board and the Georgia Tech Foundation.

Ms. Sturgis is a graduate of Georgia Institute of Technology and was adjunct professor of business at Columbia Business School in 2019. In 2013, she was named to the Forty Women To Watch Over 40 list.

Click here to view the Company’s U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) proxy statement regarding the appointment of Ms. Sturgis, which was filed today.

About The Container Store

The Container Store (NYSE: TCS) is the nation’s leading retailer of storage and organization products – a concept they originated in 1978. Today, with locations nationwide, the retailer offers more than 10,000 products designed to help customers accomplish projects, maximize their space and make the most of their home. The Container Store also offers a full suite of custom closets designed to accommodate all sizes, styles and budgets. Visit www.containerstore.com for more information about store locations, the product collection and services offered. Visit www.containerstore.com/blog for inspiration, tips and real solutions to everyday organization challenges, and www.whatwestandfor.com to learn more about the company’s unique culture.


© Business Wire 2019
