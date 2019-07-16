Log in
CONTAINER STORE GROUP INC

(TCS)
The Container Store Group, Inc. : Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2019 Earnings Conference Call

07/16/2019

The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE: TCS) today announced that its first quarter of fiscal 2019 financial results will be released after market close on Tuesday, July 30, 2019. The Company will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the financial results. This call will include both live, prepared remarks as well as a Q&A session.

Investors and analysts interested in participating in the call are invited to dial 877-407-3982 (international callers please dial 201-493-6780) approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available online at investor.containerstore.com.

A taped replay of the conference call will be available within two hours of the conclusion of the call and can be accessed both online and by dialing 844-512-2921 (international callers please dial 412-317-6671). The pin number to access the telephone replay is 13692361. The replay will be available until August 30, 2019.

About The Container Store, Inc.

The Container Store (NYSE: TCS) is the nation’s leading retailer of storage and organization products – a concept they originated in 1978. Today, with locations nationwide, the retailer offers more than 10,000 products designed to help customers accomplish projects, maximize their space and make the most of their home. The Container Store also offers a full suite of custom closets designed to accommodate all sizes, styles and budgets. Visit www.containerstore.com for more information about store locations, the product collection and services offered. Visit www.containerstore.com/blog for inspiration, tips and real solutions to everyday organization challenges, and www.whatwestandfor.com to learn more about the company’s unique culture.


© Business Wire 2019
EPS Revisions
