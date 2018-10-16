Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Container Store Group Inc    TCS

CONTAINER STORE GROUP INC (TCS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

The Container Store Group, Inc. : Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2018 Earnings Conference Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/16/2018 | 10:07pm CEST

The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) today announced that its second quarter of fiscal 2018 financial results will be released after market close on Tuesday, October 30, 2018. The Company will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the financial results. This call will include both live, prepared remarks as well as a Q&A session.

Investors and analysts interested in participating in the call are invited to dial 877-407-3982 (international callers please dial 201-493-6780) approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available online at investor.containerstore.com.

A taped replay of the conference call will be available within two hours of the conclusion of the call and can be accessed both online and by dialing 844-512-2921 (international callers please dial 412-317-6671). The pin number to access the telephone replay is 13683585. The replay will be available until November 30, 2018.

About The Container Store, Inc.

The Container Store (NYSE: TCS) is the nation’s leading retailer of storage and organization products — a concept they originated in 1978. Today, with locations nationwide, the retailer offers more than 10,000 products designed to help customers accomplish their storage and organization projects and maximize any size space. The Container Store also offers a suite of custom closet systems, and a wide variety of convenient online and mobile shopping services. Visit www.containerstore.com for more information about store locations, the product collection and services offered. Visit www.containerstore.com/blog for inspiration, tips and real solutions to everyday organization challenges, and www.whatwestandfor.com to learn more about the company’s unique culture.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CONTAINER STORE GROUP INC
10:07pTHE CONTAINER STORE GROUP, INC. : Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2018 Earnings ..
BU
09/17CONTAINER STORE GROUP, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creati..
AQ
09/13CONTAINER STORE GROUP, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holder..
AQ
08/24CONTAINER STORE : Spark Investment Management LLC Sells 47,300 Shares of Contain..
AQ
08/04CONTAINER STORE : TCS) Receives $7 Consensus Target Price
AQ
08/02CONTAINER STORE : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AN..
AQ
07/31CONTAINER STORE : Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/31CONTAINER STORE GROUP, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Fin..
AQ
07/31CONTAINER STORE :  Inc. Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2018 Financial Results
BU
07/23THE CONTAINER STORE : Launches New Brand Campaign
BU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/09Investing Is About Who To Believe - Cramer's Mad Money (8/8/18) 
08/01Midday Gainers / Losers (08/01/2018) 
08/01The Container Store +40% in post-earnings stunner 
07/31The Container Store Group (TCS) Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript 
07/31After Hours Gainers / Losers (07/31/2018) 
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 886 M
EBIT 2019 62,1 M
Net income 2019 18,4 M
Debt 2019 265 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 25,51
P/E ratio 2020 22,46
EV / Sales 2019 0,85x
EV / Sales 2020 0,80x
Capitalization 488 M
Chart CONTAINER STORE GROUP INC
Duration : Period :
Container Store Group Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CONTAINER STORE GROUP INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 7,00 $
Spread / Average Target -32%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Melissa Meyer Reiff Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sharon Fiehler Tindell President, Director & Chief Merchandising Officer
William Arthur Tindell Chairman
Jodi Lynn Taylor CFO, Secretary & Chief Administrative Officer
John Thrailkill EVP-Information Technology & Business Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CONTAINER STORE GROUP INC117.93%488
TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY15.95%10 557
NEXT17.83%9 792
MARKS & SPENCER GROUP-6.99%6 255
DUFRY-25.47%5 877
OLLIE'S BARGAIN OUTLET HOLDINGS INC66.95%5 516
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.