The Container Store Group, Inc. : Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2018 Earnings Conference Call

The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) today announced that its
second quarter of fiscal 2018 financial results will be released after
market close on Tuesday, October 30, 2018. The Company will host a
conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the financial
results. This call will include both live, prepared remarks as well as a
Q&A session.
Investors and analysts interested in participating in the call are
invited to dial 877-407-3982 (international callers please dial
201-493-6780) approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. A
live audio webcast of the conference call will be available online at investor.containerstore.com.
A taped replay of the conference call will be available within two hours
of the conclusion of the call and can be accessed both online and by
dialing 844-512-2921 (international callers please dial 412-317-6671).
The pin number to access the telephone replay is 13683585. The replay
will be available until November 30, 2018.
About The Container Store, Inc.
The Container Store (NYSE: TCS) is the nation’s leading retailer of
storage and organization products — a concept they originated in 1978.
Today, with locations nationwide, the retailer offers more than 10,000
products designed to help customers accomplish their storage and
organization projects and maximize any size space. The Container Store
also offers a suite of custom closet systems, and a wide variety of
convenient online and mobile shopping services. Visit www.containerstore.com
for more information about store locations, the product collection and
services offered. Visit www.containerstore.com/blog
for inspiration, tips and real solutions to everyday organization
challenges, and www.whatwestandfor.com
to learn more about the company’s unique culture.
