CONTANGO ASSET MANAGEMENT LIMITED

(CGA)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 11/19
0.43 AUD   +1.18%
09:02pCONTANGO ASSET MANAGEMENT : Change of Director's Interest Notice
PU
10/24CONTANGO ASSET MANAGEMENT : Annual Report – additional information
PU
10/21CONTANGO ASSET MANAGEMENT : Appendix 4C – quarterly
PU
Contango Asset Management : Change of Director's Interest Notice

11/21/2019 | 09:02pm EST

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Contango Asset Management Limited

ABN 56 080 277 998

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Nerida Campbell

Date of last notice

19 September 2018

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Indirect

Nature of indirect interest

Director of corporate trustee and

(including registered holder)

beneficiary of trust: Oliver Road

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant

Investments Pty Limited atf Oliver Road

interest.

Investment Trust

Date of change

18 November 2019

No. of securities held prior to change

35,000

Class

Ordinary Shares

Number acquired

2,500

Number disposed

-

Value/Consideration

$1,062.50

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated

valuation

No. of securities held after change

37,500

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Nature of change

On-market purchase

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy- back

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

N/A

Name of registered holder

N/A

(if issued securities)

Date of change

N/A

No. and class of securities to

N/A

which interest related prior to

change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in

relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

N/A

Interest disposed

N/A

Value/Consideration

N/A

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and

an estimated valuation

Interest after change

N/A

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed

No

above traded during a +closed period where prior written

clearance was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the

N/A

trade to proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was

N/A

this provided?

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Disclaimer

Contango Asset Management Limited published this content on 22 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 November 2019 02:01:02 UTC
