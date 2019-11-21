Contango Asset Management : Change of Director's Interest Notice

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Contango Asset Management Limited

ABN 56 080 277 998

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director Nerida Campbell Date of last notice 19 September 2018

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest Indirect Nature of indirect interest Director of corporate trustee and (including registered holder) beneficiary of trust: Oliver Road Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant Investments Pty Limited atf Oliver Road interest. Investment Trust Date of change 18 November 2019 No. of securities held prior to change 35,000 Class Ordinary Shares Number acquired 2,500 Number disposed - Value/Consideration $1,062.50 Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation No. of securities held after change 37,500

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.