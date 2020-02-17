Log in
New Product Release : Fanless Embedded BOX Computer, BX-M1500 Series with 6th Generation (Skylake) Intel® Core™ Processor

02/17/2020 | 10:52pm EST

2020/02/18Japan、Africa、Asia、Europe、Middle East、North America、Oceania、Latin America

The information included in this press release is current as of the publication date. The sales conditions, price, and specifications may be changed without notice.

 CONTEC Co., Ltd. has developed a fanless high-performance type of Embedded BOX Computer, 'BX-M1500 Series (hereinafter new product)' with 6th generation (Skylake) Intel® Core™ Processors that are compatible with Windows 10 IoT Enterprise (four supported languages). It has started receiving orders from February 18, 2020.

BOX Computer BX-M1500 series

Front

Rear

 New product is embedded type fanless BOX Computer equipped with Intel Core processor that can be selected from Core i7-6700TE, Core i5-6500TE, Celeron® G3900TE, and with various expansion interfaces that include dual Gigabit LAN ports, USB3.1, DisplayPort, DVI-I, RS-232C/422/485 ports, and DIO. New product has two front-accessible 2.5' SATA drive bays and supports software RAID function. It is also ideal solution to display precise high resolution image as the graphic chip supports 4K resolution.

Main Features

  • Equipped with Powerful 6th Gen. Intel Core i7/i5/Celeron Processors

    It saves power consumption and also provides high computing and graphic performances. Embedded-type CPU makes the stable supply possible.

  • Major Types of Peripherals Are Supported with Rich Interfaces

    Equipped with DVI-I×1, DisplayPort×1, 1000BASE-T×2, USB3.1×4, USB2.0×2, Serial(RS-232C×3, RS-232C/422/485×1) and DIO×1.

  • High Maintenance Ability

    Equipped with slot-in type 2.5' SATA dual drive slots that can physically separate data storage area from its bootable drive. They are very useful because you can use one slot for system start-up and the other for maintenance, system log, or taking away the collected data. It also supports software RAID.

  • Safety Design Required for Embedded Applications

    For Windows 10 IoT Enterprise 2019 LTSC pre-installed model, it is possible to use the Unified Write Filter (*) function of OS itself. It is designed for safety required for embedding purpose, for example, prohibiting unwanted writing to the HDD or SSD with Unified Write Filter function will relieve the concern about the writing limits to the HDD or SSD and prevent an unintentional system alteration.

    • *

      Windows 10 IoT Enterprise 2019 LTSC contains UWF (Unified Write Filter) function. It protects the disk from being actually written by redirecting data into such as RAM.

Related Links

  • Company names and product names are generally trademarks or registered trademarks of each company.

  • Please use the Headquarters' address if you wish to add an address in articles based on the content of this press release.

See All News Releases

Disclaimer

CONTEC Co. Ltd. published this content on 18 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2020 03:51:03 UTC
