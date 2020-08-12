Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SHENZHEN STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited    300750

CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIM

(300750)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

China's CATL aims to make EVs drive further with new tech

08/12/2020 | 02:53am EDT

WUHAN, China/SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China's CATL, a Tesla supplier, said on Wednesday it is working on a new technology that will allow battery cells to be integrated with an electric car's chassis, shedding traditional casings that make battery systems bulky.

Integrating cells directly into an electric vehicle's (EV) frame will allow more cells to be loaded into a car and extend its range - a key concern for customers.

With the new technology, EVs could have a driving range of over 800 kms (500 miles), CATL Chairman Zeng Yuqun said at an industry conference in Wuhan on Wednesday. The Ningde-based company aims to launch the technology before 2030.

Zeng did not say whether CATL was already working with any automaker to implement this new design.

China's Contemporary Amperex Technology Co Ltd (CATL) supplies lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries to Tesla Inc and recently signed a partnership with Japan's Honda Motor. It also supplies Volkswagen AG and Daimler AG.

A technology such as this will allow EV battery makers to participate in vehicle design from an earlier stage. Automakers currently tend to source battery modules from battery makers and equip them to fit a car's mechanical design.

Zeng, who expects Europe's EV market to surpass China's this year because China cut subsidies, said CATL is exploring new businesses including the recycling of batteries and energy storage.

On Tuesday, CATL said in a filing that it plans to invest around 19 billion yuan ($2.73 billion) to secure key resources and accelerate global expansion. It did not disclose details of the investments.

($1 = 6.9519 yuan)

(Reporting by Yilei Sun and Brenda Goh; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Financials
Sales 2020 50 627 M 7 283 M 7 283 M
Net income 2020 5 035 M 724 M 724 M
Net cash 2020 31 908 M 4 590 M 4 590 M
P/E ratio 2020 87,9x
Yield 2020 0,13%
Capitalization 462 B 66 554 M 66 494 M
EV / Sales 2020 8,50x
EV / Sales 2021 6,38x
Nbr of Employees 26 775
Free-Float 98,7%
Chart CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 172,11 CNY
Last Close Price 198,42 CNY
Spread / Highest target 36,1%
Spread / Average Target -13,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -77,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jia Zhou General Manager & Director
Ying Ming Wu Chairman-Supervisory Board
Yu Qun Zeng Chairman
Shu Zheng Chief Financial Officer
Ping Li Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED86.48%66 554
VARTA AG-1.48%5 690
SUNWODA ELECTRONIC CO.,LTD23.00%5 425
SHENZHEN CAPCHEM TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.57.84%3 398
ENERSYS-0.87%3 149
ENERGIZER HOLDINGS, INC.-9.82%3 103
