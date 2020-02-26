Log in
Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited

CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIM

(300750)
News 
News

China's CATL aims to raise $2.85 billion for EV battery projects

02/26/2020 | 09:54pm EST
Sign of Chinese battery maker Contemporary Amperex Technology Ltd (CATL) is seen on its building in Ningde

CATL, China's top electric vehicle battery maker, said it aims to raise up to 20 billion yuan ($2.85 billion) in a private placement of shares to fund its battery projects and boost working capital.

The fundraising will help CATL to expand its battery-making capacity in Fujian, Jiangsu and Sichuan, as well as an energy storage research project, the company said in a filing to the Shenzhen stock exchange late Wednesday.

The company has partnerships with Tesla, Volkswagen and BMW.

In a separate filing on Wednesday, the battery maker said it plans to invest 10 billion yuan in a battery manufacturing base in Ningde, where it is headquartered.

China has set an ambitious plan for new energy vehicles, which include battery-only, plug-in hybrid and fuel-cell vehicles. However, their sales sank 51.6% in January, industry data showed, due to a cut in subsidies, the Lunar New Year holiday starting earlier than last year as well as the impact of the outbreak in China of a new coronavirus.

(Reporting by Yilei Sun and Brenda Goh; Editing by Maju Samuel)
