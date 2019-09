Under the agreement, CATL will provide Daimler with batteries for the Mercedes-Benz eActros, Freightliner eCascadia and Freightliner eM2 models, Daimler said, adding that the Stuttgart-based firm will develop and install the battery systems itself.

Earlier this month, German auto supplier Robert Bosch said it was teaming up with CATL to develop high-performance battery cells.

(Reporting by Riham Alkousaa; Editing by Tassilo Hummel)