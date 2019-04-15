Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SHENZHEN STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Contemporary Amperex Technology Co Ltd    300750   CNE100003662

CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO LTD

(300750)
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Contemporary Amperex Technology : Volkswagen China chief says in talks with five potential battery cell suppliers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/15/2019 | 06:49am EDT
People pass in front of a Volkswagen logo ahead of the Shanghai Auto Show

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Volkswagen wants to broaden its base of battery cell suppliers in China beyond CATL and is reviewing five companies to see whether they can meet quality and volume requirements for the multi-brand group.

"We are working with five battery cell suppliers qualifying them to group level. With one or two of them it may lead to more close cooperation. In China we have chosen to do this with Chinese players," Stephan Woellenstein (55), CEO of Volkswagen China Passenger Cars said in Shanghai on Monday.

The push to broaden the company's supplier base reduces VW Group's dependency on CATL as its main supplier, Woellenstein said at the Shanghai Auto Show.

Volkswagen needs 160 Gigawatt hours of battery cell capacity as part of a mass production push into electric cars, Woellenstein said.

(Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Tassilo Hummel)

Stocks treated in this article : Volkswagen, Contemporary Amperex Technology Co Ltd
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO LTD End-of-day quote.
VOLKSWAGEN 0.27% 153.9 Delayed Quote.10.38%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHN
06:49aCONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY : Volkswagen China chief says in talks with five..
RE
03/11CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY : Tesla in talks with China's CATL for rechargea..
RE
02/05China's CATL, Honda plan to co-operate on EV battery development
RE
01/24CARLOS GHOSN : Mercedes-Benz to ramp up business with China auto suppliers
RE
01/23BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : China's CATL plans battery cell production of 60 GWh ..
RE
01/23Germany to fund research facility for EV battery technology
RE
01/22EXCLUSIVE : Tesla holds battery supply talks with China's Lishen
RE
01/22EXCLUSIVE : Tesla holds battery supply talks with China's Lishen
RE
01/22EXCLUSIVE : Tesla holds battery supply talks with China's Lishen
RE
01/22Toyota, Panasonic announce battery venture to expand EV push
RE
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 40 086 M
EBIT 2019 5 370 M
Net income 2019 4 438 M
Finance 2019 11 753 M
Yield 2019 0,45%
P/E ratio 2019 39,27
P/E ratio 2020 33,27
EV / Sales 2019 4,20x
EV / Sales 2020 3,24x
Capitalization 180 B
Chart CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO LTD
Duration : Period :
Contemporary Amperex Technology Co Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 78,9  CNY
Spread / Average Target -3,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jia Zhou General Manager & Director
Ying Ming Wu Chairman-Supervisory Board
Yu Qun Zeng Chairman
Shu Zheng Chief Financial Officer
Ping Li Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO LTD26 430
ENERGIZER HOLDINGS INC7.31%3 330
ENERSYS-10.69%2 950
SUNWODA ELECTRONIC CO LTD--.--%2 934
BEIJING EASPRING MATERIAL TECHGY CO LTD--.--%1 800
VARTA AG65.19%1 724
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About