Toyota to tie up with China's CATL to accelerate electrification - Nikkei

06/06/2019 | 11:29pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A Toyota logo is displayed at the 89th Geneva International Motor Show in Geneva

TOKYO (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp will tie up with leading Chinese battery maker Contemporary Amperex Technology Co Ltd (CATL), in a move to accelerate the electrification of its products, the Nikkei newspaper said on Friday.

The Japanese automaker will sign a memorandum of understanding on a "strategic partnership" with the Chinese company, the Nikkei said, without citing sources.

Toyota, which was due to have a media briefing on its electrification strategy on Friday, did not comment on details when contacted by Reuters.

While Toyota had set a target to raise its annual sales of electrified vehicles to at least 5.5 million by 2030, the deal would enable it to achieve that goal by 2025, the Nikkei said.

CATL has built relationships with other Japanese automakers, including Honda Motor and Nissan Motor. It also signed a multi-billion dollar battery supply deal with Volvo Car Group in May.

(Reporting by Takashi Umekawa; editing by Uttaresh.V)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO LTD End-of-day quote.
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD -1.93% 2741 End-of-day quote.-2.11%
NIKKEI 225 -0.01% 20774.04 Real-time Quote.3.80%
NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD -1.69% 750 End-of-day quote.-12.39%
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP 0.26% 6547 End-of-day quote.5.94%
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 41 866 M
EBIT 2019 5 486 M
Net income 2019 4 483 M
Finance 2019 17 661 M
Yield 2019 0,29%
P/E ratio 2019 33,23
P/E ratio 2020 28,04
EV / Sales 2019 3,20x
EV / Sales 2020 2,45x
Capitalization 152 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 79,6  CNY
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jia Zhou General Manager & Director
Ying Ming Wu Chairman-Supervisory Board
Yu Qun Zeng Chairman
Shu Zheng Chief Financial Officer
Ping Li Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
