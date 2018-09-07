ContextVision publ : lecturing at ECP 2018 in Bilbao

STOCKHOLM - September 7, 2018, - ContextVision, a medical technology software company specializing in image analysis and artificial intelligence, is making their second appearance in the field of digital pathology at ECP 2018, the 30th European Congress of Pathology, September 8-12 in Bilbao, Spain. Here, they will be introducing and demonstrating their upcoming product INIFY(TM) Prostate, a new decision support tool based on artificial intelligence and deep learning.

INIFY(TM) Prostate is a sophisticated software with the potential to identify cancerous tissue and significantly speed up prostate cancer diagnosis based on digitally scanned, H&E stained biopsy samples. The aim is to ease the pathologists' everyday workload and allow them to apply their valuable skills and time where most needed.

The ECP congress will also be hosting this year's one-day Computational Pathology Symposium, where Lena Kajland Wilén - Director of Business Unit Digital Pathology at ContextVision AB - will be holding a lecture on how deep learning-based analysis of H&E images can truly benefit the clinical workflow, on September 9.

Deep learning and artificial intelligence technology are integral to INIFY(TM) Prostate's ability to automatically spot cancer and sort slides containing cancer from those that do not. Upon opening their work lists, pathologists using INIFY Prostate(TM) will immediately be shown the cases with identified malignant tissues, and areas with malignancy will be outlined.

'We are very pleased with the response we have received so far on our first product prototype, and excited about this opportunity to share the product concept with a broader group of pathologists,' says Anita Tollstadius, CEO.

The INIFY(TM) algorithms draw on highly sophisticated training of deep learning networks, using intelligent selection of relevant data through MasterAnnotation(TM), a unique, patent-filed annotation method developed by ContextVision. Using multiplex antibody staining, key structures are identified. MasterAnnotation(TM) thereby lays the foundation for a more objective and fast method of accurately identifying and outlining cancer structures in prostate samples. This allows consistent and specific training of algorithms, a prerequisite for developing robust products.

ContextVision will be demonstrating the INIFY(TM) concept at this year's ECP 2018 in Bilbao. INIFY(TM) Prostate is expected to be launched soon.

30th European Congress of Pathology (ECP 2018) September 8-12, 2018.

Euskalduna Conference Centre 4, Abandoibarra Av. 48011 Bilbao, Spain

Find ContextVision at Stand 43, hall I + II on level -2

