Continental AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

28.01.2019 / 09:31
Continental AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall
be disclosed :
Report: Annual financial report
Date of disclosure / German: March 19, 2019
Date of disclosure / English: March 19, 2019
German: https://www.continental-corporation.com/de/investoren/finanzberichte
English: https://www.continental-corporation.com/en/investors/reports
Report: Annual financial report of the group
Date of disclosure / German: March 19, 2019
Date of disclosure / English: March 19, 2019
German: https://www.continental-corporation.com/de/investoren/finanzberichte
English: https://www.continental-corporation.com/en/investors/reports
Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Date of disclosure / German: August 05, 2019
Date of disclosure / English: August 05, 2019
German: https://www.continental-corporation.com/de/investoren/finanzberichte
English: https://www.continental-corporation.com/en/investors/reports
