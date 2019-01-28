Log in
Continental AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

01/28/2019 | 03:35am EST

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Continental AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Continental AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

28.01.2019 / 09:31
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Continental AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report
Date of disclosure / German: March 19, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: March 19, 2019 German: https://www.continental-corporation.com/de/investoren/finanzberichte English: https://www.continental-corporation.com/en/investors/reports

Report: Annual financial report of the group Date of disclosure / German: March 19, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: March 19, 2019 German: https://www.continental-corporation.com/de/investoren/finanzberichte English: https://www.continental-corporation.com/en/investors/reports

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2) Date of disclosure / German: August 05, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: August 05, 2019 German: https://www.continental-corporation.com/de/investoren/finanzberichte English: https://www.continental-corporation.com/en/investors/reports


28.01.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Continental AG
Vahrenwalder Straße 9
30165 Hannover
Germany
Internet: www.conti.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

769935  28.01.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=769935&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
