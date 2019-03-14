Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Continental    CON   DE0005439004

CONTINENTAL

(CON)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Continental AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/14/2019 | 08:10am EDT

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Continental AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Continental AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

14.03.2019 / 13:08
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Continental AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2) Date of disclosure / German: August 06, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: August 06, 2019 German: https://www.continental-corporation.com/de/investoren/finanzberichte English: https://www.continental-corporation.com/en/investors/reports


14.03.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Continental AG
Vahrenwalder Straße 9
30165 Hannover
Germany
Internet: www.continental-corporation.com/de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

787619  14.03.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=787619&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CONTINENTAL
03/12CONTINENTAL : Entrepreneurship Incubator Produces First Spin-Off Company
DJ
03/08CONTINENTAL : Targets 25% Women in Upper Management by 2025
DJ
03/07GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Toyota, Huawei, Amazon, Facebook...
03/07CONTINENTAL : Bonus for All!
AQ
03/07CONTINENTAL : autonomous driving revenues won't be significant until 2030
RE
03/07CONTINENTAL : full-year earnings hit by electric investments, downturn
RE
03/07CONTINENTAL : When Peo­ple Talk about “Mo­bil­ity of the Fu­ture,” T..
PU
03/07CONTINENTAL : Backs Guidance After 2018 Profit Fell
DJ
03/07CONTINENTAL : When People Talk about 'Mobility of the Future,' They Mean Contine..
EQ
03/06CONTINENTAL : Bonus for All!
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 46 122 M
EBIT 2019 4 018 M
Net income 2019 2 580 M
Debt 2019 1 765 M
Yield 2019 3,17%
P/E ratio 2019 10,80
P/E ratio 2020 9,33
EV / Sales 2019 0,65x
EV / Sales 2020 0,62x
Capitalization 28 351 M
Chart CONTINENTAL
Duration : Period :
Continental Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CONTINENTAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 157 €
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Elmar Degenhart Chairman-Executive Board
Wolfgang W. Reitzle Chairman-Supervisory Board
Wolfgang Schäfer Head-Finance, Controlling, Compliance, Law & IT
Michael Iglhaut Member-Supervisory Board
Dirk Nordmann Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CONTINENTAL17.39%32 087
DENSO CORP-6.67%31 318
APTIV33.75%21 238
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO., LTD.--.--%17 772
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.7.23%16 246
WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD.--.--%11 878
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.