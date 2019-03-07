Log in
Continental : Backs Guidance After 2018 Profit Fell

03/07/2019 | 02:50am EST

By Max Bernhard

Continental AG (CON.XE) on Thursday reported a decline in 2018 net profit but reaffirmed its guidance for the year ahead, despite what it called a "subdued start" in 2019.

Net profit for the year fell to 2.90 billion euros ($3.28 billion) from EUR2.98 billion in 2017, the German automotive supplier said. Sales rose 0.9% to EUR44.40 billion.

Continental backed its 2019 guidance, forecasting sales between EUR45 billion and EUR47 billion and an adjusted operating profit margin between 8% and 9%.

"The guidance for 2019 is based in part on the assumption that the global production volume of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles will be stable at 94 million," said Chief Financial Officer Wolfgang Schaefer. "Production in the first half of the year is likely to be down on last year's figure."

The company faces risks from economic development in China, trade disputes and uncertainty surrounding Brexit, he said.

Continental raised its proposed dividend to EUR4.75 a share from EUR4.50 a year earlier.

Write to Max Bernhard at max.bernhard@dowjones.com; @mxbernhard

Financials (€)
Sales 2018 44 480 M
EBIT 2018 4 028 M
Net income 2018 2 807 M
Debt 2018 2 498 M
Yield 2018 3,11%
P/E ratio 2018 10,22
P/E ratio 2019 10,96
EV / Sales 2018 0,70x
EV / Sales 2019 0,66x
Capitalization 28 841 M
Chart CONTINENTAL
Duration : Period :
Continental Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CONTINENTAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 156 €
Spread / Average Target 8,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Elmar Degenhart Chairman-Executive Board
Wolfgang W. Reitzle Chairman-Supervisory Board
Wolfgang Schäfer Head-Finance, Controlling, Compliance, Law & IT
Michael Iglhaut Member-Supervisory Board
Dirk Nordmann Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CONTINENTAL19.42%32 607
DENSO CORP-1.45%33 598
APTIV36.41%21 840
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO., LTD.--.--%18 112
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.12.86%17 114
WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD.--.--%12 689
