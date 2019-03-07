Continental : Backs Guidance After 2018 Profit Fell

By Max Bernhard



Continental AG (CON.XE) on Thursday reported a decline in 2018 net profit but reaffirmed its guidance for the year ahead, despite what it called a "subdued start" in 2019.

Net profit for the year fell to 2.90 billion euros ($3.28 billion) from EUR2.98 billion in 2017, the German automotive supplier said. Sales rose 0.9% to EUR44.40 billion.

Continental backed its 2019 guidance, forecasting sales between EUR45 billion and EUR47 billion and an adjusted operating profit margin between 8% and 9%.

"The guidance for 2019 is based in part on the assumption that the global production volume of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles will be stable at 94 million," said Chief Financial Officer Wolfgang Schaefer. "Production in the first half of the year is likely to be down on last year's figure."

The company faces risks from economic development in China, trade disputes and uncertainty surrounding Brexit, he said.

Continental raised its proposed dividend to EUR4.75 a share from EUR4.50 a year earlier.

Write to Max Bernhard at max.bernhard@dowjones.com; @mxbernhard