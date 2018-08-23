Log in
CONTINENTAL (CON)
Continental : Car-Parts Supplier Raises an Alert -- WSJ

08/23/2018 | 08:48am CEST

By William Boston

This article is being republished as part of our daily reproduction of WSJ.com articles that also appeared in the U.S. print edition of The Wall Street Journal (August 23, 2018).

BERLIN -- Continental AG's shares plunged nearly 15% on Wednesday after the world's second-largest automotive parts supplier by sales issued a fresh profit warning, blaming softer demand for cars in Europe and China as well as higher costs.

Continental lowered its forecast for revenue for the year to EUR45 billion ($51.91 billion) after exchange-rate effects, a reduction of EUR1 billion from previous forecasts. The German-based auto supplier also slashed its profit margin outlook to 9% from 10%, its second profit warning this year.

The news surprised the market despite demand for cars in Europe softening this year, partly in reaction to fears about possible city bans on diesel engines and as fallout from Britain's expected exit from the European Union. In China -- locked in a trade dispute with the U.S. that has seen Beijing raise import tariffs on American cars -- auto sales fell 4% in July from a year earlier, according to the government-backed China Association of Automobile Manufacturers on Aug. 10.

The warning, which followed another downward revision in April, sent Continental's shares as low as EUR159.10 before easing back slightly in late afternoon trading in Frankfurt. Shares in fellow auto suppliers Michelin, Pirelli and Valeo were down 5.1%, 3.5% and 6.1%, respectively. Shares in Schaeffler AG, the industrial group whose controlling family is Continental's largest shareholder, fell 8% in Frankfurt.

The deterioration of Continental's business outlook for the year comes as global auto makers face more headwinds in China and Europe, a combination of a maturing cycle and economic uncertainty caused by an unresolved trade dispute between the U.S. and its major trading partners. This comes as the auto industry and its suppliers face rising investment costs to develop electric vehicles and self-driving cars.

All these factors have led car companies such as Daimler AG, which makes Mercedes-Benz cars, and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV to curb expectations in recent months.

Continental, which has its roots as a rubber manufacturer, is one of the world's leading makers of tires. It also specializes in key auto components such as powertrains, brake systems, auto electronics, and safety systems. In recent years, Conti and other auto suppliers have invested heavily in software development as tech companies emerge as new challengers to their business.

The company said in a statement that development costs for new technology reached a record EUR20 billion in the first half of the year. It also said there were additional costs related to starting new businesses in its ContiTech division and in its powertrain division to systems as the industry moves from combustion engines to hybrid and plug-in electric vehicles.

Under pressure to shift its business as the entire industry is in the throes of change, Continental last month unveiled a sweeping reorganization to focus more on new technology trends. Part of the plan involves a partial listing of its powertrain business next year. Continental said it no longer believes the powertrain business will meet its 2019 targets of achieving EUR10 billion in revenue and EUR850 million in pretax profit.

Write to William Boston at william.boston@wsj.com

Financials (€)
Sales 2018 45 785 M
EBIT 2018 4 656 M
Net income 2018 3 195 M
Debt 2018 1 797 M
Yield 2018 3,01%
P/E ratio 2018 10,05
P/E ratio 2019 9,25
EV / Sales 2018 0,84x
EV / Sales 2019 0,74x
Capitalization 36 773 M
Chart CONTINENTAL
Duration : Period :
Continental Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CONTINENTAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 228 €
Spread / Average Target 42%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Elmar Degenhart Chairman-Executive Board
Wolfgang W. Reitzle Chairman-Supervisory Board
Wolfgang Schäfer Head-Finance, Controlling, Compliance, Law & IT
Michael Iglhaut Member-Supervisory Board
Dirk Nordmann Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CONTINENTAL-28.53%42 912
DENSO CORP-22.88%37 798
APTIV10.53%24 822
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO., LTD.--.--%20 103
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.-0.65%18 824
AISIN SEIKI CO LTD-20.28%13 032
