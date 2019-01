By Sarah Sloat



German tire maker and auto supplier Continental AG (CON.XE) said Monday that it plans a partial initial public offering of its powertrain division in mid-2019, after establishing it independently at the start of the year.

The move is part of a broader realignment at Continental, which is being restructured as a holding company comprised of three sectors: Continental Rubber, Continental Automotive and Powertrain.

Write to Sarah Sloat at sarah.sloat@wsj.com