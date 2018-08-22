Continental : Shares Lose Grip After 2018 Guidance Cut -- Update

Log in
08/22/2018 | 12:27pm CEST

By Anthony Shevlin

Shares in Continental AG (CON.XE) plummeted on Wednesday after the company cut its 2018 sales and margin guidance due to currency effects, cost increases and warranty claims hitting results in the third quarter.

The German auto supplier said these factors will also affect its fourth quarter.

At GMT 0955, shares in Continental traded down 13% at EUR160.95.

Continental now expects full-year consolidated sales of around 45 billion euros ($51.9 billion) after exchange-rate effects, compared with previous expectations of about EUR46 billion. Before currency effects, 2018 sales should be EUR46 billion, rather than the EUR47 billion previously forecast, it said.

However, the company said organic growth continues to outpace the market and that order intake remains higher. Organic growth of more than 4% is expected compared with 2017, it said.

The margin on adjusted earnings before interest and taxes will be more than 9% following the revision, compared with previous guidance of more than 10%.

The company said it currently expects third-quarter sales of about EUR11 billion and adjusted EBIT of more than EUR700 million.

Continental sees free cash flow before acquisitions and before the outflow of funding for the U.S. pension plans at around EUR1.6 billion, compared with previous expectations of EUR2 billion.

"The original equipment business has fallen short of expectations, especially in Europe and China in the Automotive divisions as well as in the ContiTech division. Second, weak demand in the tire markets in both regions has led to lower sales expectations," the company said.

Sales in the company's automotive group should be about EUR28 billion following exchange-rate effects, compared with previous guidance of EUR28.5 billion. The adjusted EBIT margin should be about 7% compared with previous expectations of 8.5%.

Continental also lowered its sales and adjusted EBIT margin for its rubber group.

The company said other elements of its guidance--issued earlier this month--remain unchanged, namely the impact from higher raw-material costs amounting to more than EUR50 million.

Continental said figures for its the Powertrain division given in April 2017 for 2019 sales and EBIT will no longer be achieved.

Write to Anthony Shevlin at anthony.shevlin@dowjones.com

Financials (€)
Sales 2018 45 913 M
EBIT 2018 4 732 M
Net income 2018 3 265 M
Debt 2018 1 773 M
Yield 2018 2,64%
P/E ratio 2018 11,47
P/E ratio 2019 10,55
EV / Sales 2018 0,85x
EV / Sales 2019 0,75x
Capitalization 37 061 M
Technical analysis trends CONTINENTAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 232 €
Spread / Average Target 25%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Elmar Degenhart Chairman-Executive Board
Wolfgang W. Reitzle Chairman-Supervisory Board
Wolfgang Schäfer Head-Finance, Controlling, Compliance, Law & IT
Michael Iglhaut Member-Supervisory Board
Dirk Nordmann Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CONTINENTAL-17.66%42 912
DENSO CORP-23.52%37 798
APTIV11.38%24 822
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO., LTD.--.--%20 103
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.0.88%18 824
AISIN SEIKI CO LTD-23.79%13 032
