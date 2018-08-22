Log in
Continental : cuts outlook on higher costs, warranty claims

08/22/2018 | 12:16pm CEST
FILE PHOTO: Flags of German tyre company Continental are seen before the annual news conference in Hanover

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German automotive supplier Continental slashed its 2018 sales and margin outlook, citing lower revenue expectations, higher costs for developing hybrid and electric car technologies, and unspecified warranty claims, sending its shares down 10 percent.

The group said that it now expects consolidated sales of about 46 billion euros (£41.3 billion) and an adjusted operating margin of more than 9 percent for the full year. The cut comes ahead of a Nov. 8 publication date for third-quarter results.

Shares dropped 10 percent on the news as the carmaker had previously forecast consolidated sales of about 47 billion euros and an adjusted operating margin of more than 10 percent for 2018.

On Aug. 2, Continental had said it expected a strong final quarter in 2018 based on guidance that had already been lowered in May.

Continental said its original equipment business has fallen short of expectations, especially in Europe and China in the Automotive divisions, as well as in the ContiTech division where costs rose due to the transition to hybrid and electric vehicles.

Weak demand in the tire market has led to lower sales expectations, the company said on Wednesday.

The adjusted earnings before interest, tax and depreciation (EBIT) margin for the Automotive Group will be about 7 percent in 2018, rather than a forecast 8.5 percent, Continental said.

In July, Continental announced a broad restructuring and said it will list its Powertrain unit as early as mid-2019 in response to far-reaching shifts in the auto industry towards electric and self-driving technologies.

(Reporting by Edward Taylor and Christoph Steitz, editing by Louise Heavens)

