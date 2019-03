Continental said that earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) fell to 4.03 billion euros(3.46 billion pounds) last year, compared with 3.94 billion forecast in a poll.

In January, Continental lowered its outlook, saying it expected to post an adjusted operating (EBIT) margin of between 8 and 9 percent, rather than more than 9 percent, blaming a downturn in car markets and higher investments.

