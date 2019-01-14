Log in
Continental

CONTINENTAL (CON)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 01/14 03:35:43 am
125.875 EUR   -0.49%
01/09CONTINENTAL AG : annual sales release
2018CONTINENTAL : The bears are taking over
2018Tyre maker Nokian profit hit by Russia, Norway issues, emissions rules
RE
Continental warns weaker markets, electric shift to hit margins

01/14/2019 | 03:07am EST
FILE PHOTO - The logo of Continental is pictured on a rim in Hanover

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German automotive supplier Continental warned of a drop in profitability this year, blaming a downturn in car markets and the industry's costly shift from combustion engines towards electric vehicles.

The group said on Monday it expected an adjusted operating (EBIT) margin of 8-9 percent this year, down from a forecast of "more than 9 percent" in 2018.

According to preliminary figures, its adjusted EBIT margin came in at 9.2 percent in 2018, Continental said.

"As feared, the decline of the automotive markets intensified significantly once again in the fourth quarter," Chief Executive Elmar Degenhart said.

"This, combined with the profound changes in our industries, is reducing our growth rate."

Continental's warning comes after rival Kuka lowered its operating profit guidance and carmakers Ford and Jaguar Land Rover [TAMOJL.UL] announced sweeping job cuts in response to falling demand.

On Monday, Chinese auto industry association CAAM said domestic sales fell 13 percent in December, leading to a 2.8 percent drop for the full year, the first annual contraction since the 1990s.

Shares in Continental, which will release 2018 results on March 7, fell 2.2 percent in early trade.

The group also said it expected consolidated sales of 45 billion to 47 billion euros ($52-54 billion) in 2019, compared with 44.4 billion in 2018.

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz, Editing by Edward Taylor and Mark Potter)
ChangeLast1st jan.
CONTINENTAL -2.05% 126.5 Delayed Quote.4.76%
FORD MOTOR COMPANY 1.73% 8.82 Delayed Quote.15.29%
KUKA -4.82% 57.3 Delayed Quote.12.80%
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 44 599 M
EBIT 2018 4 032 M
Net income 2018 2 777 M
Debt 2018 2 472 M
Yield 2018 3,53%
P/E ratio 2018 9,06
P/E ratio 2019 8,85
EV / Sales 2018 0,62x
EV / Sales 2019 0,57x
Capitalization 25 301 M
Chart CONTINENTAL
Duration : Period :
Continental Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CONTINENTAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 168 €
Spread / Average Target 33%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Elmar Degenhart Chairman-Executive Board
Wolfgang W. Reitzle Chairman-Supervisory Board
Wolfgang Schäfer Head-Finance, Controlling, Compliance, Law & IT
Michael Iglhaut Member-Supervisory Board
Dirk Nordmann Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CONTINENTAL4.76%30 574
DENSO CORP6.86%37 130
APTIV12.77%18 322
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO., LTD.--.--%17 642
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.6.94%16 420
SUMITOMO ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES, LTD.4.02%11 021
