CONTINENTAL

(CON)
Europe's car stocks rally as BAML backs autos as 'contrarian' buy

0
03/19/2019 | 08:13am EDT

LONDON (Reuters) - Europe's autos and suppliers index climbed 2.4 percent on Tuesday after Bank of America Merrill Lynch analysts recommended contrarian investors buy select carmakers after a survey showed investors grew more bearish on the sector.

Autos fell to the 15th most favoured sector out of 19 European sectors, from 8th in February, BAML's March fund manager survey found.

But this pessimism on the sector combined with valuations near all-time lows make for a "very compelling" contrarian argument for buying European carmakers, according to BAML analysts.

"After a dismal 2018 for the EU autos sector, we see pockets of value emerging with the bright spot being the OEMs (original equipment manufacturers), specifically German versus French," they wrote.

The STOXX 600 autos & suppliers sector index sank 28 percent in 2018, but has had a strong start to 2019 - up about 14.3 percent year-to-date. On Tuesday, it was the best performing sector in Europe and set for its best day in a month.

BAML's top picks are Daimler, VW, Porsche, and Peugeot owner PSA.

The auto analysts said they are more cautious on suppliers but remain positive on tyre stocks, preferring Continental over Valeo.

(Reporting by Helen Reid, Editing by Josephine Mason)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CONTINENTAL 1.30% 144.2 Delayed Quote.17.72%
DAIMLER AG 3.25% 52.84 Delayed Quote.11.30%
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES 0.87% 12.744 End-of-day quote.0.49%
PEUGEOT 2.42% 22.83 Real-time Quote.19.50%
PORSCHE HOLDING 4.25% 58.16 Delayed Quote.7.63%
STOXX EUROPE 600 0.76% 385.11 Delayed Quote.12.87%
VALEO 2.80% 27.96 Real-time Quote.6.55%
VOLKSWAGEN 1.95% 148.58 Delayed Quote.4.74%
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 46 108 M
EBIT 2019 4 006 M
Net income 2019 2 571 M
Debt 2019 1 745 M
Yield 2019 3,17%
P/E ratio 2019 10,85
P/E ratio 2020 9,40
EV / Sales 2019 0,65x
EV / Sales 2020 0,63x
Capitalization 28 431 M
Chart CONTINENTAL
Duration : Period :
Continental Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CONTINENTAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 157 €
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Elmar Degenhart Chairman-Executive Board
Wolfgang W. Reitzle Chairman-Supervisory Board
Wolfgang Schäfer Head-Finance, Controlling, Compliance, Law & IT
Michael Iglhaut Member-Supervisory Board
Dirk Nordmann Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CONTINENTAL17.72%32 269
DENSO CORP-7.01%31 236
APTIV33.12%21 137
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO., LTD.--.--%17 772
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.5.34%15 924
WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD.--.--%12 298
