Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Continental AG    CONG   DE0005439004

CONTINENTAL AG

(CONG)
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Continental : Auto Supplier Continental Slams Brakes on Engine Parts Amid Shift to Electric -- 2nd Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/07/2019 | 06:46am EDT

By William Boston

BERLIN -- One of the world's biggest car-parts makers is saying goodbye to the internal combustion engine -- the machine that has been at the heart of the auto industry for well over a century.

In a major strategy shift, Continental AG said Wednesday that it would cut investment in conventional engine parts because of a faster-than-expected fall in demand as major auto makers accelerate their shift to electric vehicles.

The move by the Hanover, Germany-based maker of tires, lubricants, powertrains and other core components shows how tougher regulation of greenhouse-gas emissions is pushing the industry toward electric models and forcing manufacturers to redraw their supply chains.

Continental said its board had voted to halt the expansion of its hydraulics components business, largely focused on fuel injectors and pumps for gasoline and diesel engines, to shift its focus and future investments to components for electric vehicles.

"The future is electric. We are convinced of this," said Andreas Wolf, head of Continental's powertrain division, which is reorganizing under the name Vitesco Technologies.

The auto industry's multiyear boom after the financial crisis came to a sudden end this year, as trade conflicts and slower economic growth caused new vehicle sales to start declining.

Analysts say 2018 marked not only a cyclical peak in sales of new cars with internal combustion engines, but also likely was the beginning of a decline in their share of the overall market. AlixPartners, an auto industry consulting firm, predicts that the combined share of gasoline and diesel engines in new car sales will fall from 95% in 2018 to 56% by 2030, replaced by battery electric, hybrid and plug-in hybrid vehicles.

The biggest shift is expected in Europe. Driven by tough limits on greenhouse-gas emissions, forcing car makers to go electric, the share of gasoline and diesel engines is expected to fall to 42% by 2030, compared with 59% in the U.S. and 50% in China.

Continental made the announcement as it released earnings for the three months to the end of June, reporting a 41% drop in net profit to EUR485 million ($543 million) and a 1% decline in sales to EUR11.3 billion. It attributed the weakness in the second quarter to a global slowdown in automotive production.

Mr. Wolf said that although the auto industry would continue to use conventional internal combustion engines for many years, it was becoming difficult to justify the high cost of improving components to make gasoline and diesel engines less polluting.

As car makers accelerate development of electric vehicles and demand fewer components for combustion engines, the traditional business of suppliers like Continental promises to offer "only selective growth opportunities" in the future, the company said.

"Investments in research and development and in production capacity for innovations are becoming less profitable," Mr. Wolf said in a statement.

Write to William Boston at william.boston@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CONTINENTAL AG
06:46aCONTINENTAL : Auto Supplier Continental Slams Brakes on Engine Parts Amid Shift ..
DJ
04:20aCONTINENTAL : Auto-Parts Giant Continental Slams Brakes on Engine Parts Amid Shi..
DJ
03:35aCONTINENTAL : seeks deeper cost cuts as profit drops
RE
03:09aCONTINENTAL : Shifts Powertrain Strategy After 2Q Earnings Fell
DJ
02:42aCONTINENTAL : Achieves Solid Result and Prepares for Change in...
PU
02:42aCONTINENTAL : Powertrain Business to Change Course and Focus on the Electric...
PU
02:35aCONTINENTAL : Achieves Solid Result and Prepares for Change in Market Environmen..
EQ
08/05CONTINENTAL : Bosch sees sales stagnating in 2019 -CEO in Sueddeutsche Zeitung
RE
08/01Pirelli cuts revenue guidance for second time this year
RE
08/01Investments in cleaner vehicles hit BMW profits
RE
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 44 379 M
EBIT 2019 3 364 M
Net income 2019 2 151 M
Debt 2019 3 659 M
Yield 2019 3,44%
P/E ratio 2019 11,0x
P/E ratio 2020 9,04x
EV / Sales2019 0,62x
EV / Sales2020 0,57x
Capitalization 23 765 M
Chart CONTINENTAL AG
Duration : Period :
Continental AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 139,20  €
Last Close Price 118,82  €
Spread / Highest target 76,7%
Spread / Average Target 17,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Elmar Degenhart Chairman-Executive Board
Wolfgang W. Reitzle Chairman-Supervisory Board
Wolfgang Schäfer Head-Finance, Controlling, Compliance, Law & IT
Michael Iglhaut Member-Supervisory Board
Dirk Nordmann Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CONTINENTAL AG0.00%26 606
DENSO CORP-5.49%32 733
DENSO CORPORATION (ADR)--.--%32 733
APTIV35.13%21 315
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO., LTD.--.--%18 197
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.3.24%14 953
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group